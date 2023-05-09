Alcon Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

First quarter 2023 sales of $2.3 billion, up 7%, or 11% constant currency (1) (cc)

First quarter 2023 diluted EPS of $0.35, up 3%, or up 26% cc; core diluted EPS (2) of $0.70 up 3%, or 14% cc

Dividend of CHF 0.21 per share approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2023

Raised full year 2023 cc sales and core diluted EPS growth outlook

GENEVA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alcon (SIX/NYSE:ALC), the global leader in eye care, reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. For the first quarter of 2023, sales were $2.3 billion, an increase of 7% on a reported basis and 11% on a constant currency basis(1), as compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alcon reported diluted earnings per share of $0.35 and core diluted earnings per share(2) of $0.70 in the first quarter of 2023.

David J. Endicott, Alcon’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our more than 25,000 associates, 2023 is off to a strong start. These outstanding results are a testament to the durability of the eye care markets, competitive strength of our business and expertise of our team.”

Mr. Endicott continued, “As we look to the remainder of the year, we will continue to focus our efforts on value creation through accelerating innovation and driving above-market sales growth.”

First quarter 2023 key figures

Three months ended March 31 2023 2022 Net sales ($ millions) 2,333 2,175 Operating margin (%) 11.5% 11.3% Core operating margin (%)(2) 20.6% 20.6% Diluted earnings per share ($) 0.35 0.34 Core diluted earnings per share ($)(2) 0.70 0.68

(1) Constant currency is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to the ‘Footnotes’ section for additional information. (2) Core results, such as core operating margin and core diluted EPS, are non-IFRS measures. Refer to the ‘Footnotes’ section for additional information.

First quarter 2023 results

Sales for the first quarter of 2023 were $2.3 billion, an increase of 7% on a reported basis and 11% on a constant currency basis, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

The following table highlights net sales by segment for the first quarter of 2023:

Three months ended March 31 Change % ($ millions unless indicated otherwise) 2023 2022 $ cc(1) Surgical Implantables 427 455 (6 ) (3 ) Consumables 656 601 9 13 Equipment/other 221 203 9 14 Total Surgical 1,304 1,259 4 8 Vision Care Contact lenses 615 557 10 14 Ocular health 414 359 15 19 Total Vision Care 1,029 916 12 16 Net sales to third parties 2,333 2,175 7 11

Surgical growth driven by strong consumables and equipment sales, partially offset by PCIOLs in South Korea

For the first quarter of 2023, Surgical net sales, which include implantables, consumables and equipment/other, were $1.3 billion, an increase of 4% on a reported basis and 8% on a constant currency basis versus the first quarter of 2022.

Implantables net sales were $427 million, a decrease of 6%. Presbyopia correcting intraocular lens (PCIOLs) sales in South Korea decreased approximately $47 million due to an insurance reimbursement change that took effect April 1, 2022. This decline was partially offset by an increase in intraocular lens sales across other geographies. There were unfavorable currency impacts of 3%. Implantables net sales decreased 3% constant currency.

Consumables net sales were $656 million, an increase of 9%, reflecting favorable market conditions across geographies and price increases, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts of 4%. Consumables net sales increased 13% constant currency.

Equipment/other net sales were $221 million, an increase of 9%, reflecting continued strong demand in international markets for cataract and vitreoretinal equipment, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts of 5%. Equipment/other net sales increased 14% constant currency.

Double-digit Vision Care growth reflects strength in contact lenses and eye drops, including acquired products

For the first quarter of 2023, Vision Care net sales, which include contact lenses and ocular health, were $1.0 billion, an increase of 12% on a reported basis and 16% on a constant currency basis, versus the first quarter of 2022. Reported sales growth includes approximately 5 percentage points of contribution from products acquired in 2022.

Contact lenses net sales of $615 million, an increase of 10%, reflected continued growth in silicone hydrogel contact lenses, including the Precision1 and Total product families, and price increases. Growth was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts of 4%. Contact lenses net sales increased 14% constant currency.

Ocular health net sales were $414 million, an increase of 15%, primarily driven by the portfolio of eye drops, including acquired ophthalmic pharmaceutical products, and price increases. This growth was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts of 4%. Ocular health net sales increased 19% in constant currencies.

Operating income

First quarter 2023 operating income was $268 million and operating margin was 11.5%. Operating margin increased 0.2 percentage points, reflecting improved underlying operating leverage from higher sales and manufacturing efficiencies. This was partially offset by unfavorable product mix from lower PCIOL sales in South Korea, higher amortization for intangible assets due to recent acquisitions, higher research and development (R&D) investment following the acquisition of Aerie and a negative 1.5 percentage point impact from currency. Operating margin increased 1.7 percentage points on a constant currency basis.

Adjustments to arrive at core operating income(2) in the current year period were $212 million, mainly due to $173 million of amortization. Excluding these and other adjustments, first quarter of 2023 core operating income was $480 million.

First quarter 2023 core operating margin of 20.6% was in-line with the prior year period, reflecting improved underlying operating leverage from higher sales and manufacturing efficiencies. This was offset by unfavorable product mix from lower PCIOL sales in South Korea, higher R&D investment following the acquisition of Aerie and a negative 1.3 percentage point impact from currency. Core operating margin increased 1.3 percentage points on a constant currency basis.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS)

First quarter 2023 earnings per share of $0.35 increased 3%, or 26% on a constant currency basis. Core diluted earnings per share of $0.70 increased 3%, or 14% on a constant currency basis.

Dividend

On May 5, 2023, at the Company’s Annual General Meeting, the shareholders approved a dividend of CHF 0.21 per share, which will be paid on or around May 12, 2023. The total dividend payments will amount to a maximum of $118 million, using the CHF/USD exchange rate as of May 5, 2023.

Balance sheet and cash flow highlights

The Company ended the first quarter with a cash position of $889 million. Cash flows from operations for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $85 million, compared to $66 million in the prior year. The current year includes increased collections associated with higher sales, partially offset by the negative impact of foreign currency rates on operating results, increased cash outflows from higher transformation payments, other operating expenditures, including increased R&D, and increased taxes paid due to the timing of tax payments. Both periods were impacted by semi-annual interest payments and changes in net working capital.

Free cash flow(3) was an outflow of $19 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to an outflow of $52 million in the previous year. The change in free cash flow was primarily driven by increased cash flows from operations and decreased purchases of property, plant and equipment. Free cash flow was an outflow for both periods due to the timing of annual associate short-term incentive payments.

(3) Free cash flow is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to the ‘Footnotes’ section for additional information.

2023 outlook

The Company updated its 2023 outlook as per the table below.

2023 outlook(4) as of February as of May Commentary Net sales (USD) $9.2 to $9.4 billion $9.2 to $9.4 billion Maintain Change vs. prior year (cc)(1) +6% to +8% +7% to +9% Increase Core operating margin(2) 19.5% to 20.5% 19.5% to 20.5% Maintain Interest expense and Other financial income & expense $260 to $280 million $245 to $255 million Decrease Core effective tax rate(5) 17% to 19% 17% to 19% Maintain Core diluted EPS(2) $2.55 to $2.65 $2.55 to $2.65 Trending toward high end of range Change vs. prior year (cc)(1) +16% to +20% +20% to +24% Increase

This outlook assumes the following:

Markets grow at or slightly below historical averages in the second half of the year;

Exchange rates as of mid-April prevail through year-end;

Inflation and supply chain challenges continue through 2023;

Approximately 497 million weighted-averaged diluted shares.

(4) The forward-looking guidance included in this press release cannot be reconciled to the comparable IFRS measures without unreasonable effort, because we are not able to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate amount or nature of exceptional items in the fiscal year. Refer to the ‘Footnotes’ section for additional information. (5) Core effective tax rate, a non-IFRS measure, is the applicable annual tax rate on core taxable income. Refer to the ‘Footnotes’ section for additional information.

Webcast and Conference Call Instructions

The Company will host a conference call on May 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Central European Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2023 earnings results. The webcast can be accessed online through Alcon’s Investor Relations website, investor.alcon.com. Listeners should log on approximately 10 minutes in advance. A replay will be available online within 24 hours after the event.

The Company’s interim financial report and supplemental presentation materials can be found online through Alcon’s Investor Relations website, or by clicking on the link:

https://investor.alcon.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/event-details/2023/Alcons-First-Quarter-2023-Earnings-Conference-Call/default.aspx

Footnotes (pages 1-4)

(1) Constant currency (cc) is a non-IFRS measure. Growth in constant currency (cc) is calculated by translating the current year’s foreign currency items into US dollars using average exchange rates from the historical comparative period and comparing them to the values from the historical comparative period in US dollars. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found in the ‘Non-IFRS measures as defined by the Company’ section. (2) Core results, such as core operating margin and core EPS, are non-IFRS measures. For additional information, including a reconciliation of such core results to the most directly comparable measures presented in accordance with IFRS, see the explanation of non-IFRS measures and reconciliation tables in the ‘Non-IFRS measures as defined by the Company’ and ‘Financial tables’ sections. (3) Free cash flow is a non-IFRS measure. For additional information regarding free cash flow, see the explanation of non-IFRS measures and reconciliation tables in the ‘Non-IFRS measures as defined by the Company’ and ‘Financial tables’ sections. (4) The forward-looking guidance included in this press release cannot be reconciled to the comparable IFRS measures without unreasonable efforts, because we are not able to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate amount or nature of exceptional items in the fiscal year. Refer to the section ‘Non-IFRS measures as defined by the Company’ for more information. (5) Core effective tax rate, a non-IFRS measure, is the applicable annual tax rate on core taxable income. For additional information, see the explanation regarding reconciliation of forward-looking guidance in the ‘Non-IFRS measures as defined by the Company’ section.

Financial tables

Net sales by region

Three months ended March 31 ($ millions unless indicated otherwise) 2023 2022 United States 1,078 46% 939 43% International 1,255 54% 1,236 57% Net sales to third parties 2,333 100% 2,175 100%

