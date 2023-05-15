American Software to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Preliminary Financial Results

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atlanta-based American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), through its operating entity Logility, delivers an innovative AI-powered supply chain planning platform that enables resiliency and accelerates digital supply chain transformation, today announced that it will release its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 preliminary financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

In conjunction with the release, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the call will be accessible via the investor relations page of American Software’s website at www.amsoftware.com/investor-relations.

American Software’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Preliminary Financial Results Earnings Call

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023



Time: 5:00 pm ET



Location: www.amsoftware.com/investor-relations

About American Software, Inc.

Atlanta-based American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), through its operating entity Logility delivers an innovative AI-powered platform that enables enterprises to accelerate their digital supply chain transformation from product concept to client availability via the Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform, a single platform spanning Product, Demand, Inventory, Supply, Sourcing, Deploy, Corporate Responsibility (ESG) and Network Optimization aligned with Integrated Business Planning.

Serving clients such as Big Lots, Bunzl Australasia, Carter’s, Destination XL, Glen Raven, Hostess, Husqvarna Group, Jockey International, Johnson Controls, Parker Hannifin, Red Wing Shoe Company, Spanx, and Taylor Farms; our solutions are marketed and sold through a direct sales team as well as an indirect global value-added reseller (“VAR”) distribution network.

Fueled by supply chain master data, allowing for the automation of critical business processes through the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to a variety of internal and external data streams, the comprehensive Logility portfolio delivered in the cloud includes advanced analytics , supply chain visibility, demand, inventory and replenishment planning, Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP), Integrated Business Planning (IBP), supply and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, network design and optimization (NDO), retail merchandise and assortment planning and allocation, product lifecycle management (PLM), sourcing management, vendor quality and compliance, and product traceability. For more information about Logility, please visit www.logility.com. Logility is a wholly-owned subsidiary and operating entity for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). You can learn more about American Software at www.amsoftware.com, or by calling (404) 364-7615 or emailing [email protected].

Contacts

Pat McManus



[email protected]

404 264-5417