BeeKeeperAI Announces Commercial Release of its Patented, Zero-Trust Collaboration Platform to Accelerate Healthcare AI Development on Protected Information

Available now in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, the EscrowAI™ privacy-preserving collaboration platform delivers a zero-trust environment protecting both algorithm intellectual property and real-world data

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–BeeKeeperAI, Inc., a pioneer in zero-trust, real-world data collaboration software, today announced the general availability of EscrowAITM, a patent-protectedi zero-trust collaboration platform. EscrowAI leverages Azure confidential computing to resolve the challenges of data sovereignty, privacy, and security. In healthcare, EscrowAI enables HIPAA-compliant research on full PHI without exposing the patient data, thereby reducing the AI development timeline dramatically due to streamlined collaboration agreements and access to more precise data.

EscrowAI enables healthcare data stewards to fulfill their mission of scientific innovation while protecting patients’ sensitive health information. Data stewards, such as Chief Data Officers, Chief Information Security Officers, and Chief Technology Officers, can leverage and protect their data with automated Azure confidential computing workflows that simplify an otherwise complicated IT workload. Algorithm developers’ AI model intellectual property is also protected by utilizing end-to-end encryption, even during processing in the secure enclave.

“The commercial launch of EscrowAI is a major milestone for BeeKeeperAI in our quest to expedite the development and deployment of generalizable, high-quality AI in healthcare and life sciences and other industries where protecting private data is critical during AI development,” said Michael Blum, MD, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at BeeKeeperAI. “We were also thrilled to learn that on December 20, 2022, the US Patent and Trademark Office had granted the first in a series of many patents supporting EscrowAI technology. The platform has undergone comprehensive third-party security evaluations that demonstrate the rigorous protection of protected information as well as IP. EscrowAI accelerates access to real-world, protected information and eliminates complex agreements, ultimately saving both time and money and helping to accelerate the time to market of AI.”

BeeKeeperAI benefits from the security and scalability of Microsoft Azure confidential computing infrastructure to automate the deployment of a confidential collaboration environment within the data steward’s secure Azure cloud platform. EscrowAI’s elegant automation and backend integrations eliminate complexity; data stewards now have an on-demand, push-button, confidential computing solution. The zero-trust confidential computing environment provides end-to-end encryption and helps prevent visibility or access to the data or algorithm models by anyone, including the algorithm owners, data stewards, and BeeKeeperAI. EscrowAI ensures high levels of protection possible for both the sensitive data and the intellectual property of the models.

“BeeKeeperAI is a showcase of our vision of confidential computing in the cloud where even sensitive data can be protected and innovative data insights can be realized with cloud-powered AI,” said Vikas Bhatia, Head of Product, Azure confidential computing, at Microsoft. “We look forward to continuing to collaborate with BeeKeeperAI and our partner ecosystem to advance confidential computing to meet the evolving needs of data stewards and algorithm developers.”

The Azure confidential computing environment leveraged by BeeKeeperAI includes Intel® Software Guard Extensions (Intel® SGX) secure application enclaves, providing a very small attack surface to maximize the isolation and protection of patient data and intellectual property.

“Intel is proud to see our Intel SGX technology utilized in ways that will improve the health of millions, if not billions, of people,” said Rick Echevarria, Vice President, Security Sales at Intel. “Our confidential computing technology was developed to provide the security foundation for solutions such as EscrowAI. We look forward to continuing to work with BeeKeeperAI to accelerate the adoption of confidential computing.”

BeeKeeper’s EscrowAI is available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace to purchase directly through Microsoft, simplifying the provisioning process.

