Black Bear Energy Publishes Inaugural Real Estate Solar Leaderboards

Inaugural Solar Leaderboards quantifies the real estate industry’s commitment to decarbonizing the built environment and the immense potential onsite solar offers across the country

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#realestate–Black Bear Energy, a Legence company, today released the results of its inaugural Real Estate Solar Leaderboards. The Leaderboards highlight the top real estate owners and managers in the United States who have installed onsite solar on their assets.

With the built environment responsible for close to 40% of global carbon emissions, the installation of onsite renewables plays a critical role in reducing emissions and providing clean, local energy to businesses and communities.

“Legence is proud of Black Bear Energy’s Solar Leaderboards because they speak to the immense progress that the real estate industry has made in reducing its carbon emissions and its commitment to decarbonizing the built environment,” said Jeff Sprau, CEO of Legence, Black Bear Energy’s parent company. “Over the last few decades, the industry’s efforts to proactively seek solutions for decarbonization have been critical in our fight against climate change. It is the real estate owners and managers that are showcased on these Leaderboards that have helped set a precedent and can help accelerate the energy transition through onsite solar installations that bring green energy to local communities.”

The Real Estate Solar Leaderboards identifies the industry’s leading real estate owners and managers who have onsite solar installed across their portfolios.

Prologis, Lineage, Blackstone, Brookfield Properties Retail, and Hartz Mountain Industries topped the main inaugural ranking with at least 50MWdc each.

Prologis also ranked highest in the Industrial category. Brookfield Properties Retail topped the Retail category. Kilroy topped the Office category, while AvalonBay Communities topped the Multifamily category. Blackstone topped the Data Center and Real Estate Manager categories, as well as the “Other Asset Class” category which includes hotels, RV resorts, and movie theaters, among other kinds of real estate assets.

***Download a complimentary copy of the Q1 2023 Black Bear Energy Real Estate Solar Leaderboards

“The real estate industry has a tremendous opportunity to make an impact in the energy transition, as REITs and managers own large portfolios of buildings, parking garages and parking lots that can host solar in areas where distributed renewables are needed most – the distribution level grid where electricity demand is high,” said Victoria Stulgis, Senior Vice President of Client Operations at Black Bear Energy. “This report highlights the industry leaders who have taken concrete action to bring additional renewables onto the grid by installing solar on assets they own in the built environment. By showcasing these companies, we hope to inspire others to follow suit and accelerate the transition to a decarbonized future.”

The Leaderboards includes deals that are:

Publicly announced and/or are accessible through the public domain and/or the SEIA Solar Means Business 2022 Report, or deals facilitated by Black Bear Energy

Hosted on a Real estate asset’s roof, parking lot, parking garage or land – regardless of if the electricity is used onsite (by tenant or landlord) or offsite (community solar/Feed in Tariff/VNEM)

Energized by the date of publishing of the report and located in the United States

Black Bear Energy continues to gather more data from partners for subsequent quarterly Solar Leaderboards. If your company would like to be included in the next publication, please contact Eliana Mallory, Client Operations Associate, Black Bear Energy at [email protected].

About Black Bear Energy

Black Bear Energy, a Legence Company, is a technology-enabled, commercial buyer’s representative specializing in onsite renewable energy and cleantech services. In the past five years, Black Bear has helped its clients bid out over 1,000 clean technology projects in more than 20 states through its data driven process. For more information about Black Bear Energy, visit www.blackbearenergy.com.

About Legence

Legence, a Blackstone portfolio company, is an Energy Transition Accelerator™ that provides advisory services and implementation focused on financing, designing, building, and servicing complex systems in mission-critical and high-performance facilities. With five decades of expertise in the built environment, Legence has a proven track record of reducing carbon emissions, implementing renewables, lowering utility costs through efficiency consumption, and optimizing systems performance at unmatched speed and scale. To learn more about Legence and its services, visit wearelegence.com.

