Bloom Energy To Host Investor Conference on May 23, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) will host an Investor Conference at the New York Stock Exchange on May 23, 2023.

The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET)/9:30 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) with presentations by key Bloom executives, including KR Sridhar, Founder, Chairman and CEO; Greg Cameron, President and CFO; Sharelynn Moore, EVP, Chief Business Development and Marketing Officer; Tim Schweikert, Senior Managing Director, International Business; Rick Beuttel, VP Hydrogen Business; and Ravi Prasher, Chief Technology Officer.

The executives will offer updates on Bloom’s aggressive multiyear growth strategy, its international expansion, and plans for meeting the rising global demand for hydrogen. They will highlight how world trends are making Bloom’s value proposition—reliability, predictability and sustainability—resonate ever more widely. They will discuss how the grid’s inability to meet business needs, particularly in the data center industry, is creating opportunities for Bloom, and they will also highlight new developments in Bloom’s power generation and hydrogen production solutions.

The event will be webcast live and archived on Bloom’s investor website. Additional details are available at https://investor.bloomenergy.com/ and https://www.virtual2023beinvestorconference.com/.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers businesses and communities to responsibly take charge of their energy. The company’s leading solid oxide platform for distributed generation of electricity and hydrogen is changing the future of energy. Fortune 100 companies around the world turn to Bloom Energy as a trusted partner to deliver lower carbon energy today and a net-zero future. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

