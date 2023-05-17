Coave Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Paris, France, May 17, 2023 – Coave Therapeutics (‘Coave’), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies for CNS (Central Nervous System) and eye diseases, today announces that it will participate at the following conferences:

BIO International Convention, June 5-8

CEO Rodolphe Clerval will be available in Boston for one-to-one meetings with potential partners and investors. Meetings can be scheduled via the partnering system .

4th Annual Gene Therapy for Neurological Disorders Summit Europe, June 6-8

Chief Operating Officer, Patricia Françon, will discuss the challenges of deep brain delivery and distribution of gene therapies and how AAV-ligand conjugates can be used to overcome these challenges and improve efficacy of gene therapies in the CNS.

Presentation Title: Discussing AAV-ligand Conjugates for Improved Efficacy & Distribution in CNS

Date & Time: Thursday June 8 at 9:30 am CEST

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Next Generation Gene Therapy Vectors Summit 2023, June 27-29

CEO Rodolphe Clerval will review post-translational chemical modifications available for capsids, how these improve on-target tropism and discuss how to manage manufacturing issues with chemically modified capsids.

Presentation Title: Guiding the Way: Introducing Post-Translational Modifications to Improve On-Target Tropism

Date & Time: Thursday June 29 at 11:00 am EDT

Location: Boston, MA

xxx

About Coave Therapeutics

At Coave Therapeutics, we are leading the transition of genetic medicine from (ultra) rare to prevalent conditions, in neurodegenerative and eye diseases.

The company’s proprietary AAV-Ligand Conjugates platform (‘ALIGATER’) introduces chemical modifications onto AAV capsids, overcoming the limitations of current vectors on efficacy, safety, and manufacturability. With low doses and optimized routes of administration, our conjugated AAV vectors have demonstrated markedly improved transduction and biodistribution in the central nervous system and the eye across different species.

Our diverse pipeline of novel genetic medicines can potentially transform the lives of people afflicted by rare and prevalent neurodegenerative and ocular diseases – including genetically and non-genetically defined indications.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Coave Therapeutics is backed by leading international life sciences investors. For more information about the science, pipeline, and people, please visit www.coavetx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

CONTACTS

Coave Therapeutics

Rodolphe Clerval, CEO

[email protected]

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

Sylvie Berrebi, Eleanor Perkin, Mark Swallow

[email protected]

Tel: +44 203 928 6900