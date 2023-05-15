Consonance Capital Partners Announces Partnership Promotions

Sapna T. Jethwa Promoted to Partner – Business Development

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consonance Capital Partners (CCP), a leading U.S. healthcare focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Sapna T. Jethwa has been promoted to Partner – Business Development.

“Sapna was one of our first hires and she has played an important role at the firm with increasing leadership responsibility over the past decade,” said the firm’s four Managing Partners and Co-Founders, Mitchell Blutt, Benjamin Edmands, Stephen McKenna, and Nancy-Ann DeParle. They added, “We are fortunate to have had Sapna on our team since the firm’s inception. She has done a fantastic job driving our business development efforts as well as contributing to the firm’s success in many other ways. She brings a wealth of healthcare industry knowledge and relationships to our team.”

Sapna joined CCP in 2012 and has been involved in CCP’s partnerships with Enclara Health, Turn-Key Health, and Psychiatric Medical Care, including serving as a board observer at each. Over the past several years, she has led the firm’s business development efforts and driven CCP’s thematic sourcing model. Prior to joining CCP, Sapna held positions at Bessemer Venture Partners, in J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Investment Banking Group, and at The Monitor Group. She holds an MBA from The Wharton School and is a graduate of the Healthcare Management Program. Additionally, she holds a BAS in Biomedical Science from the University of Pennsylvania, School of Engineering & Applied Sciences and a BS in Economics with a concentration in Finance from the Wharton School.

About Consonance Capital Partners

Consonance Capital Partners invests in private companies in the lower and middle markets of the U.S. healthcare industry, with an emphasis on businesses driving efficiency, cost containment, and high-quality care to patients. Consonance Capital Partners participates in growth equity, leveraged buyout, carve-out, recapitalization, and special situation transactions. For more information, visit www.consonancecapitalpartners.com

