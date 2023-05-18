Corvias Foundation Awards Scholarships Worth $50,000 to Two College-Bound Students in Rhode Island and North Carolina

Recipients are Children of Corvias Employees

WARWICK, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corvias Foundation announced today that it has awarded college scholarships worth $50,000 to Aiyana Myers in North Carolina and Declan Faherty in Rhode Island, both of whom are children of Corvias employees. This is the 18th year that Corvias Foundation has awarded scholarships to support the educational goals of exceptional seniors. Aiyana and Declan plan to attend four-year institutions this fall.





Since its establishment in 2006, the Corvias Foundation has granted approximately $15 million in scholarships to children of Corvias employees and military children and spouses. This round of scholarships follows the Foundation’s March 2023 news that it awarded scholarships to 24 military spouses in cooperation with the National Military Family Association.

“At Corvias, we believe in the power of education to transform lives, and we are honored to support the academic aspirations of these exceptional students,” said Chris Wilson, chief executive officer for Corvias. “We are proud to continue our legacy of investing in the future of military families and our employees’ children through Corvias Foundation’s scholarship program, which provides valuable financial assistance at the educational institutions of the students’ choice.”

“I believe that by being awarded this scholarship, I can further my education without leaving so much financial stress on my parents,” said Myers. “My parents are my biggest supporters and always tell me to shoot for the stars.”

“Receiving this scholarship will certainly push me further and make me aim higher,” said Faherty. “I will make it my priority to do the absolute best I can to not let anyone down. I realize being a part of this is bigger than myself and knowing that others believe in me will greatly increase my confidence in and out of the classroom.”

Corporate Scholarship Recipients

Aiyana plans to attend North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, the largest of the historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the nation, to pursue a degree in social work. Her goal is to encourage and inspire children to speak up about their home lives so she can help get them placed with families that meet their needs. Aiyana volunteers at a food pantry, where she helps to prepare and serve meals. She is the child of Michelle Matthewson-Woodard, program office administrator for Corvias at Fort Bragg.

Declan Faherty is set to attend the University of Rhode Island, where he plans to pursue a degree in finance. He says, “Receiving this scholarship is an incredible motivator as I must meet the GPA requirements to retain the scholarship each year.”

As a way of giving back to the community, Declan has volunteered as an assistant soccer coach for a co-ed team of 8- to 10-year-olds. Declan is the child of Kerrie Faherty, a human resources administrator who works at Corvias in the Warwick, Rhode Island, office.

About Corvias

As a privately-owned company headquartered in Warwick, RI, Corvias partners with the Department of Defense and higher education institutions nationwide to solve their housing, infrastructure and energy resiliency challenges and to create long-term, sustainable value through our unique Solutions Through PartnershipsSM approach. Corvias pursues the kinds of partnerships that materially and sustainably improve the quality of life for the people who call our communities home. Corvias seeks to partner with organizations with aligned values and missions that are important to our nation’s success. To learn more, please visit: www.corvias.com.

About Corvias Foundation

Corvias Foundation is committed to inspiring students, college and university campuses, and military families to reach higher. Founded in 2006, our work increases access to educational, internship, mentoring, and volunteer opportunities so that those we touch are empowered to pursue their dreams and to make a greater impact in service to their communities and their nation. We strive to create ever-increasing opportunities by providing the resources and networks needed to help our scholars and partners surpass their goals. We achieve this through a commitment to education, community engagement and high-impact charitable giving. To learn more, please visit: corviasfoundation.org.

