Curium Announces Last Patient Enrolled in Their Phase 1/2 SOLAR Clinical Trial Imaging Men with Histologically-Proven Metastatic Prostate Cancer Using Copper Cu 64 PSMA I&T.

PARIS, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curium, a world leader in nuclear medicine, announced today that it has completed enrollment in its USA-led SOLAR Phase 1/2 study evaluating the safety, biodistribution, and image quality of Copper Cu64 PSMA I&T injection to detect metastatic prostate cancer in PET imaging.

Michael Patterson, CEO – North America at Curium commented, “We are pleased to complete the Phase 1/2 SOLAR study enrollment ahead of schedule. We are excited to use Curium’s centralized Copper-64 production capabilities and our industry leading distribution network in upcoming Phase 3 trials. As we work globally to redefine the experience of cancer through our trusted legacy in nuclear medicine, we remain focused on driving innovation to improve the lives of more than 14 million patients each year.”

Sakir Mutevelic, MD, MSc, Chief Medical Officer at Curium commented, “Completing the enrollment of patients for the SOLAR study is not only an important milestone for the study itself, but also a testament to the hard work and dedication of our investigators. We are very pleased with the clinical development progress of Cu-64-PSMA-I&T. After the completion of our analysis, we look forward to collaborating with our future investigators to start our Phase 3 program looking into the use of Cu-64-PSMA-I&T in patients with prostate cancer for initial staging and also for biochemical recurrence.”

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death among men in the United States. There will be an estimated 288,000 new cases of prostate cancer in 2023.

For more information about the SOLAR trial: https://www.curiumpharma.com/resources/current-clinical-trials/solar-clinical-trial/

To locate a clinical trial site or contact Curium’s SOLAR clinical trial team: [email protected]

About Curium

Curium is a world leader in nuclear medicine. We develop, manufacture, and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence, and unparalleled service.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for life-threatening diseases to over 14 million patients annually. The name ‘Curium’ honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive materials researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com

For more information:

Ross Bethell

VP, Head of Global Communications

[email protected]