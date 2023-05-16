Eascra Biotech CEO Speaking at Global Synthetic Biology Conference

Snow invited to share space manufacturing experience

BOSTON, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eascra Biotech CEO and Cofounder Mari Anne Snow has been invited to speak at SynBioBeta Global Synthetic Biology Conference, in Oakland, CA.

Snow will join “The Bio-Space Age: Transplanetary Habitats and On-demand Medicine/Food” session. The group will discuss commercial space flight, the role of experiments in microgravity, and how these can drive innovation and sustainability on Earth. The conference is the premiere synthetic biology event and will be held at the Marriott Oakland, May 23 – 25.

“I am honored to be invited to speak and look forward to meeting others in the industry as well as sharing our experience working with Axiom and NASA,” says Mari Anne Snow. “Eascra’s JBNs will usher in a whole new era of out-of-this-world biomedical applications. Low and no-gravity research and manufacturing will change how we look at producing new treatments for illnesses and chronic conditions.”

Eascra Biotech is a Boston startup with a nano molecule delivery platform for therapeutics. The company has a NASA grant to explore manufacturing in space and is launching with Ax-2 in May. Low gravity will be a manufacturing gamechanger, helping Eascra speed a treatment to market.

Eascra’s Janus Base Nanoparticles, or JBNp, are an entirely new type of nano delivery platform that mimics DNA. There are many potential options, but Eascra has opted to focus first on a treatment for arthritis. Arthritis is a painful condition affecting one in four Americans and has no known cure. It’s a $65B market growing at 8.7% annually. Eascra JBNp delivers RNA therapeutics to hard-to-reach treatment sites like joints. On earth, in a lab, combining JBNps with RNA stopped cartilage degradation, preserved cartilage, and helped grow new cartilage.

About Eascra Biotech

Eascra Biotech focuses on the development of DNA-inspired Janus base nanostructures to create a family of safe, versatile, and temperature stable nanomaterials for biomedical applications, enhancing the therapeutic efficacy of drug treatments for a variety of chronic conditions and medical needs. Eascra’s novel family of Janus base nanomaterials provide highly effective solutions for:

mRNA and gene editing delivery systems with minimal toxic side effects.

Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine for orthopedic applications.

Accelerated biomedical research and drug testing on simulated tissues-on-chips.

Learn more.

About SynBioBeta Global Synthetic Biology Conference

The SynBioBeta Global Synthetic Biology Conference showcases the cutting-edge developments in biology that are transforming how we fuel, heal, and feed the world. In addition, we stage a variety of other conferences, thought leader retreats, and local meet-ups throughout the year, in both the United States and around the world. Owned and produced by SynBioBeta, this year’s event takes place at the Marriott Oakland, May 23 – 25. Visit SynBioBeta for all 2023 SynBioBeta Global Conference updates and registration details.

