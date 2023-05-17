Fandifi Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 17, 2023) – Fandifi Technology Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ4) (“Fandifi” or the “Company”) is thrilled to share the exciting progress made in its business development initiatives since the relaunch of its cutting-edge fan engagement platform.

In March 2023, the Company introduced a revamped version of its platform based on valuable feedback received during the original Beta Launch in Q4 2022. The improvements were strategically focused on enhancing the user experience for both fans and creators. These enhancements included refined data analytics, dynamic prediction challenges, and the ability to activate sponsors seamlessly all under a redesigned User Interface.

Since then, Fandifi has conducted multiple live pilots with a primary focus on professional North American and European basketball and hockey matches. During these matches, Fandifi and the teams themselves have collaborated to provide their own moderators, who expertly organize, host, and curate content in an electrifying live event setting, attracting attendees from around the globe. The Fandifi platform has impressively demonstrated its prowess in data presentation and prompt delivery, sponsor activation, and generating a strong impact. Furthermore, significant improvements have been made to the dynamic leaderboards, enabling tracking of fan engagement with precision while providing valuable market intelligence to content creator partners through customizable reports.

“As a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company, Fandifi’s business model centers around empowering creator communities and delivering actionable metrics to maximize fan interactions. Our unwavering commitment to this mission has driven the addition of requested features, further strengthening our technical arsenal,” explains David Vinokurov, Fandifi’s CEO and President. “With the competitive regular and playoff seasons now reaching their culmination, Fandifi is in a position to showcase the remarkable return on investment (ROI) we can provide to our partners and forge valuable business agreements. I extend my gratitude to our advisory board and our partners at Fansaves for their invaluable support in connecting us with a pipeline of partners and expanding our value proposition. We hold great optimism as we strive to establish a strong foothold for the exciting 23-24 sports seasons.”

Fandifi’s progress in refining its fan engagement platform, coupled with its commitment to empowering creators and optimizing fan experiences, positions the Company as a leading force in revolutionizing the way fans and creators interact in the dynamic world of sports and entertainment.

About Fandifi Technology Corp.

Fandifi is a crowd based and system generated prediction fan engagement platform. The Fandifi platform runs on associated neural networks tailor-made for content creators to increase gamification of their content and enable fan engagement within their communities regardless of the form of distribution. Whether Esports, Sports or any type of broadcast or streamed content, Fandifi is revolutionizing the way fans interact with their favourite content. With its innovative features and monetization opportunities, Fandifi is poised to become the go-to platform for content creators looking to engage with their audience and sponsors.

