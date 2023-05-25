FendX’s Nanotechnology Is Featured at Two Industry Conferences and Receives Awards

Oakville, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2023) – FendX Technologies Inc. (CSE: FNDX) (the “Company” or “FendX“), a nanotechnology company developing surface protection coatings, announced today that its nanotechnology is featured at two prominent scientific conferences and highlight awards granted for the creation and innovation of the Company’s nanotechnology.

38th International Conference of Polymer Processing Society: On May 23, 2023, Professor Tohid Didar, Lead Researcher of FendX’s nanotechnology development projects at McMaster University, gave a keynote speech entitled “Micro and Nano Engineered Bio-interfaces for Diagnostics and Preventing Spread of Infectious Diseases” where REPELWRAP™ film and spray nanotechnology will be presented. Prof. Didar will be presenting at the 38th International Conference of the Polymer Processing Society being held in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

Canadian Chemistry Conference and Exhibition (CSC 2023): On June 7, 2023, Dr. Sara Imani, a post-doctoral fellow at McMaster who is working on FendX development projects, will speak on “Flexible Hierarchical Omniphobic Surfaces for Anti-fouling and Biosensing Applications” that will feature the Company’s REPELWRAP™ film technology. Dr. Imani’s talk will be at the 2023 Canadian Chemistry Conference and Exhibition hosted by the Canadian Society for Chemistry being held in Vancouver, Canada.

In addition, FendX is pleased to announce that its recently licensed spray nanotechnology was awarded best poster and best oral presentation at the 4th International Conference on Materials: Advanced and Emerging Materials and the 8th Nano Today Conference, respectively. Noor Abu Jarad, a McMaster graduate student who created the spray nanotechnology, was the recipient of these awards.

Furthermore, Lead Researchers at McMaster, Professors Leyla Soleymani and Tohid Didar, will be awarded the McMaster Faculty of Engineering Entrepreneurship Award for their creation of the nanotechnology that FendX has licensed from McMaster University at the Applause & Accolades, Lighting the Way Gala on June 8th.

“We are so honored to have such talented McMaster researchers working with us to advance our innovative and novel nanotechnology with the focus of creating films and sprays to protect high touch surfaces from contamination,” said Dr. Carolyn Myers, President and CEO of FendX.

About FendX Technologies Inc.

FendX is a Canada-based nanotechnology company focused on developing products to make people’s lives safer by reducing the spread of pathogens. The Company is developing both film and spray products to protect surfaces from contamination. The lead product under development, REPELWRAP™ film, is a protective surface coating film that, due to its repelling properties, prevents the adhesion of pathogens and reduces their transmission on surfaces prone to contamination. The spray nanotechnology is a bifunctional spray coating being developed to reduce contamination on surfaces by repelling and killing pathogens. The Company is conducting research and development activities using its nanotechnology in collaboration with industry-leading partners, including McMaster University. The Company has an exclusive worldwide license to its technology and IP portfolio from McMaster, which encompass both film and spray coating nanotechnology formulations.

Contacts:

Dr. Carolyn Myers, CEO and Director

1-800-344-9868

Alyssa Barry, Investor Relations

1-833-947-5227

[email protected]

For more information, please visit https://fendxtech.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

