FiscalNote Collaborates with Microsoft to Build Plugin for New AI-powered Bing

Chat Plugin is Latest AI Advancement by FiscalNote – Strengthening Its Position as the Leader in the Application of AI in the Policy, Legal, and Regulatory Domain

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced it is building a plugin for Microsoft’s new AI-powered Bing, enabling access to select FiscalNote market-leading real-time data sets and content for users. The collaboration is a testament to FiscalNote’s decade-long AI leadership in aggregating and training models in the legal, regulatory, and political domain, and is another momentum-builder in the company’s continued strategic partnership efforts with fellow leading AI innovators.

The announcement was made earlier today at Microsoft’s annual Build Conference. As part of today’s news, FiscalNote is joining other global brands that are leaders in their respective industry verticals.

The FiscalNote plugin for Bing is the latest of several similar AI integrations by the company with global tech pioneers, including FiscalNote’s selection as an inaugural launch ‘trusted partner’ for OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plugin and its recent integration partnership with Google’s Bard.

By leveraging this AI integration with Microsoft, FiscalNote plans to expose select data and information — to be determined by FiscalNote — to Bing Chat users, thereby capturing critical insights into how users may desire to engage generative models to understand political and regulatory information. This expanded user interaction will help create a flywheel for FiscalNote to drive future product development for the company’s domain-specific models, enhance accuracy and relevancy for FiscalNote customers, and enable the company to swiftly extend its leadership in the application of AI and large language models related to these specialized data sets. The combination of generalized foundation models with FiscalNote’s domain-specific models will create defensible insights to further enable the company to efficiently optimize its own models and data collection efforts, while building novel applications and user experiences that deliver more effective results for FiscalNote customers.

“AI innovators and pioneers across the tech industry are selecting FiscalNote time and time again to be their go-to launch partner of choice when it comes to product integrations to access our trusted data sources for legal, regulatory, and policy information,” said Tim Hwang, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder, FiscalNote. “We are honored to work with Microsoft to bring Bing users cutting-edge and creative workflow experiences that boost productivity, drive curiosity, and expand knowledge. FiscalNote continues to be committed to extending and advancing our unparalleled leadership in uniquely combining human intelligence, AI, and our trusted sources of data to inform, guide, and empower the world’s most important and influential decision makers.”

For more information about the Microsoft Bing-FiscalNote integration, see Microsoft’s blog post here.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves approximately 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

