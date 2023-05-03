Georgia MLS launches first phase of AI-Automation with Restb.ai

PHOENIX, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Restb.ai , the leader in artificial intelligence and computer vision for real estate, today announced that Georgia MLS (GAMLS) unlocked for its members the first phase of AI technology integration by successfully launching Restb.ai’s property image tags. With this product integration, GAMLS implemented the unique ability to automatically detect the room type/home space of all uploaded property images (e.g., bedroom, bathroom, floorplans, etc.), providing RESO-standardized field classifications.

During the listing creation process, GAMLS will now leverage AI-powered tagging to analyze all property images and determine the room type or home space depicted in each photo. Additionally, the listing input form is pre-populated with the relevant information identified in the photos. Agents can review all AI-generated details before providing final confirmation.

Once all phases of Restb.ai’s MLS Product Suite are fully integrated, it will help reduce agent listing upload time by pre-populating features, enriching the MLS data, and increasing the number of fields populated per listing for all active and new listings. Moreover, by tagging and labeling each image, the property listings displayed on MLS, Broker and Agent websites will become ADA-compliant.

GAMLS CEO, Richard Boone, said, “Saving our members a significant amount of time by automating the listing input means greater business productivity and that can help them become more successful.”

“Georgia MLS remains at the front of the line when it comes to adopting breakthrough technology that delivers incredible value to their agent and broker members,” said Lisa Larson, Restb.ai Managing Director, North America. “And this is just the beginning of the many benefits our AI will deliver to improve agent workflow. Additionally, GAMLS has identified other use cases they can leverage the Restb.ai tags,” Larson added.

The complete list of Restb.ai’s MLS Product Suite is available at https://restb.ai/company/press-releases/restb-ai-mls-suite .

To learn more about Restb.ai solutions for real estate, contact Managing Director Lisa Larson at [email protected]

About Georgia MLS (GAMLS)

Georgia MLS, Georgia’s largest real estate marketplace, has provided real estate tools, services, and education to real estate professionals for over 60 years. With brokerage offices ranging across the state of Georgia, members have consistently sold more homes through Georgia MLS than any other multiple listing service in the state. Georgia MLS combines innovative technology solutions with unmatched value so that members have the resources to respond to the changing needs of the real estate consumer. Headquartered in Tucker, GA, GAMLS services 52,000+ agents in 4,400 offices across the Southeast and the nation. For more information on Georgia MLS, visit www.gamls.com.

About Restb.ai

Restb.ai, the leader in AI and computer vision for real estate, provides image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry’s top brands and leading innovators. Its advanced AI-powered technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale that empowers real estate companies with relevant and actionable property intelligence. Restb.ai is like having a real estate expert instantly research and provide a deep insight into each of the 1 million property photos uploaded daily.