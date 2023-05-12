GigaOm Radar Names Hitachi Vantara a Leader and Fast Mover in Unstructured Data Management for Third Consecutive Year

Industry recognition highlights Hitachi Vantara’s continued leadership and innovation in unstructured data, delivering cyber resiliency, compliance, and cost efficiencies

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – May 11, 2023 – Hitachi Vantara, the modern infrastructure, data management, and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. (TSE: 6501), announced today its Hitachi Content Platform (HCP) has been recognized as a leader and fast mover in the latest GigaOm Radar Report for Unstructured Data Management for Infrastructure-focused Solutions. The report evaluated 12 vendors in the market and rated them on their capabilities to address the complex challenges of managing unstructured data in large-scale infrastructure environments. This is the third consecutive year HCP has received GigaOm recognition for leadership in the unstructured data management radar for infrastructure solutions.

For more information about Hitachi Content Platform, visit

https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/products/storage-systems/file-object-storage/content-platform.html

The report highlights the exceptional performance of HCP across a wide range of metrics and criteria. HCP was rated exceptional in five out of six evaluation metrics. The exceptional metrics include architecture, scalability, flexibility, performance and efficiency, and ecosystem. Furthermore, HCP was also rated exceptional in five out of seven key criteria, including metadata analytics, global content & search, big data analytics, compliance, and security. HCP was also rated exceptional in both deployment models – user managed and SaaS.

“To be a GigaOm radar leader, a company must distinguish itself across several key criteria, such as the ability to deliver high performance, scalability across data, and strong compliance and security capabilities,” said Arjan Timmerman, analyst, GigaOm. “Hitachi Vantara’s HCP platform delivers ease of use, with the ability to help customers optimize and secure their object storage performance. HCP delivers fast data processing and insights into data, meeting the most pressing demands of today’s modern cloud-native workloads. This is why HCP is considered a leader in managing unstructured data.”

Solutions in a complex cloud environment

Managing unstructured data in complex multicloud and multi-vendor infrastructure environments is one of the numerous data management challenges many organizations encounter. According to the report, enterprises face several operational and business risks including dark and orphaned data, security, infrastructure cost, and compliance risks if they do not have a data strategy in place. Additionally, the report highlights that while storage for structured data (or primary storage) is still one of the most significant items of expenditure in any IT budget, unstructured data storage now accounts for 80% to 90% of the total capacity and is growing more quickly than any other form of storage. Infrastructure solutions defined by GigaOm are designed to target data management at the infrastructure level and metadata. Hitachi Vantara has demonstrated exceptional capabilities in these areas, making it a preferred choice for customers.

“This recognition is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and its ability to cater to the dynamic needs of customers in the infrastructure solutions market,” said Dan McConnell, senior vice president, product management-storage, Hitachi Vantara. “As data management becomes increasingly important, companies must address expanding requirements such as performance, scalability, and data intelligence. Data-aware products like HCP are critical in managing costs, gaining insights, supporting new applications, and meeting regulatory requirements for privacy and security, particularly as unstructured data continues to grow at an unprecedented rate. Hitachi Vantara remains dedicated to delivering exceptional data management solutions to its customers.”

The GigaOm Radar weighs vendors based on their ability to execute and innovate and their product roadmap. The radar chart shows HCP is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of customers in the infrastructure-focused solutions market.

HCP offers a broad ecosystem of solutions including comprehensive, intelligent data management to unlock the full value of data assets. Hitachi’s HCP portfolio has been rated as exceptional for metadata analytics, big data analytics, and compliance and security. HCP delivers comprehensive data management for IoT, big data, and unstructured data whether it is on premises or in the cloud.

This latest recognition adds to the strong performance portfolio for Hitachi Vantara. In addition to this latest GigaOm acknowledgement, Hitachi Vantara recently announced results from TechTarget’s Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) technical review of Hitachi Content Platform (HCP), validating the platform’s scalable high performance. The Hitachi Content Platform: High-performance Object Storage for Cloud-native Applications Report also assessed the cost effectiveness customers can achieve in their data center modernization and data-driven analytics initiatives.

Connect With Hitachi Vantara

Additional Resources

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., delivers the intelligent data platforms, infrastructure systems, and digital expertise that supports more than 80% of the Fortune 100. To learn how Hitachi Vantara turns businesses from data-rich to data-driven through agile digital processes, products, and experiences, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society with data and technology. We will solve customers’ and society’s challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, under the business structure of Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries and Automotive Systems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth through collaboration with our customers. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2022) totaled 10,264.6 billion yen ($84,136 million USD), with 853 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company’s website at https://www.hitachi.com.

About GigaOm

GigaOm provides technical, operational, and business advice for IT’s strategic digital enterprise and business initiatives. Enterprise business leaders, CIOs, and technology organizations partner with GigaOm for practical, actionable, strategic, and visionary advice for modernizing and transforming their business. GigaOm’s advice empowers enterprises to successfully compete in an increasingly complicated business atmosphere that requires a solid understanding of constantly changing customer demands. GigaOm works directly with enterprises both inside and outside of the IT organization to apply proven research and methodologies designed to avoid pitfalls and roadblocks while balancing risk and innovation. Research methodologies include but are not limited to adoption and benchmarking surveys, use cases, interviews, ROI/TCO, market landscapes, strategic trends, and technical benchmarks. Our analysts possess 20+ years of experience advising a spectrum of clients from early adopters to mainstream enterprises. GigaOm’s perspective is that of the unbiased enterprise practitioner. Through this perspective, GigaOm connects with engaged and loyal subscribers on a deep and meaningful level.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACT

Pamela Carr

Hitachi Vantara

Phone: (408) 970-1000

[email protected]