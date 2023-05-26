Guerbet: Changes in Guerbet’s Board of Directors

Changes in Guerbet’s Board of Directors



Appointment of Didier Izabel as Chair of the Board of Directors

Appointment of Pascale Auger as an Independent Director

Renewal of three directorships

Villepinte, 26 May 2023: Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a world specialist in contrast products and solutions for medical imaging, announces, following the Annual General Meeting of

26 May 2023 and a Board of Directors meeting held on the same day:

the appointment of Didier Izabel as Chair of the Board of Directors ;

; the appointment of Pascale Auger as an Independent Director;

as an Independent Director; the renewal of the terms of office of three directors, Carine Dagommer, Eric Guerbet and Thibault Viort.

Didier Izabel, new Chair of the Board of Directors of Guerbet

The Board of Directors appointed Mr Izabel, an Independent Director since 2014, on the recommendation of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, as Chair. He succeeds Marie-Claire Janailhac-Fritsch, Chair of the Guerbet Board since 2013, whose term of office has expired.

Didier Izabel, a graduate of École Polytechnique and Ingénieur des Mines, joined Guerbet’s Board of Directors in 2014 as an Independent Director. A Senior Partner at Axys Finance since 2009, Didier Izabel began his career at the Ministry of Industry, where he was responsible for the pharmaceutical industry for three years. He then spent his entire career in investment banking, successively with Banexi (BNP Group), Edmond de Rothschild, Toulouse & Associés and Banca Leonardo.

“It is with great pride and responsibility that I take on this new role entrusted to me by the Board. First and foremost, I would like to pay tribute to Marie-Claire Janailhac-Fritsch for her ten years as Chair of the Guerbet Board and thank her for her commitment.”

Pascale Auger, new Independent Director of Guerbet

The Annual General Meeting appointed Pascale Auger as an Independent Director for a term of five years.

Pascale Auger, a graduate of Centrale Lille and holder of a doctorate in robotics and industrial organisation from the University of Lille, is Chair of the PRODEVAL Board of Directors. She is also an independent director of ICAPE and Chair of the Nominations, Remuneration and Governance Committee, and an Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Exel Industries. Pascale Auger began her career as a Partner at PwC in charge of the industry and distribution sectors. She then became Vice-Chair of Capgemini Consulting and successively held executive positions with the Bolloré Group, AKKA Technologies, LafargeHolcim and Rabot Dutilleul.

“I am honoured to join the Board of Directors of Guerbet, a fine family-owned intermediate-sized enterprise in the healthcare sector. The next few years will be important for the Group’s development and growth. I’m looking forward to being part of this adventure.”

Renewal of three directorships: Carine Dagommer, Eric Guerbet and Thibault Viort

The Guerbet General Meeting also renewed the terms of office of three directors:

Carine Dagommer, member of the Board of Directors since 2021, Director representing the majority shareholder, for a term of 5 years;

Éric Guerbet, member of the Board of Directors since 2017, Director representing the majority shareholder, for a term of 6 years;

Thibault Viort, member of the Board of Directors since 2017, Independent Director, for a term of 1 year.

With effect from 26 May 2023, the Board of Directors will comprise:

Didier Izabel*, Chair of the Board

Directors: Pascale Auger*, Carine Dagommer, Olivier Fougère**, Mark Fouquet, Eric Guerbet, Céline Lamort, Nicolas Louvet, Claire Massiot-Jouault, Marc Massiot, Jean-Sébastien Raynaud** and Thibault Viort*

*Independent directors

**Salaried directors

