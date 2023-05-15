HKTDC and Dun & Bradstreet Hong Kong join forces to help SMEs enhance ESG competitiveness

HONG KONG, May 15, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Dun & Bradstreet (HK) Limited (D&B) announced a new partnership to help small and medium-sized enterprises (“SMEs”), start-ups, and Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (“MSMEs”) with green transformation by offering a comprehensive range of quality ESG registered services, namely D&B ESG Registered(TM).

Mr Andrew Wu (L), Managing Director of Dun & Bradstreet China – Mainland China & HKSAR and HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Dr Patrick Lau (R), announce a new partnership between the two organisations to enhance SMEs’ ESG competitiveness. D&B ESG Registered is a badge from an industry-trusted source signifying company’s commitment to ESG disclosure.

As a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics and the HKTDC’s recognised ESG partner, D&B further demonstrates its commitment in promoting environmental, social and governance (ESG) to companies, large and small, in Hong Kong to enhance their competitiveness and drive growth.

A D&B ESG Registered badge and profile will be presented to companies that have successfully completed the required assessment as a recognition of commitment to disclosing ESG data. This ESG service aims to support companies to expand their business, enhance their reputation and attract investors, while achieving their net-zero targets.

Drive sustainable ecosystem for SMEs

Managing Director of Dun & Bradstreet China – Mainland and Hong Kong SAR Mr Andrew Wu said: “Dun & Bradstreet is privileged to be part of it to support and drive a sustainable ecosystem for SMEs. To have our ESG solutions recognised by HKTDC, a statutory body in HK, for not just large corporations and listed companies, but also the SMEs, start-ups and the MSMEs… as the UNSDGs’ (United Nations Sustainable Development Group) motto states, “Leave no one behind”.

Dun & Bradstreet Hong Kong as the recognised Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) partner of Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) sets an excellent example of D&B’s strong reputation as a global provider of reliable business decisioning data and analytics.”

HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Dr Patrick Lau said: “We are pleased to join hands with Dun & Bradstreet (HK) Limited to support Hong Kong enterprises in capitalising on the global trend towards sustainability.”

Under the partnership, D&B will provide discounted ESG registered services for members of HKTDC’s Transformation Sandbox (T-box), a comprehensive business support programme launched in April 2020 to help SMEs upgrade and transform. “We are certain that local companies will enhance their ESG competitiveness with the help of a world-leading service provider in the field, such as Dun & Bradstreet,” Dr Patrick Lau added.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For details, please visit www.dnb.com.hk

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong’s trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn

About HKTDC Transformation Sandbox (“T-box”)

The HKTDC Transformation Sandbox (T-box) is a SME support programme that helps businesses to enhance competitiveness and achieve transformation goals in the areas of branding, e-commerce, manufacturing relocation and new markets. The programme is offered free of charge and is open to all companies registered in Hong Kong. For details, please visit https://smesupport.hktdc.com/en/s/tbox

