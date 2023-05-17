KBRA Releases Rating Report for City of Pflugerville, TX Combination Tax and Limited Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–On May 15, 2023, KBRA assigned a long-term rating of AA+ to the City of Pflugerville, Texas (Travis and Williamson Counties, Texas) Combination Tax and Limited Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2023. KBRA simultaneously affirmed the long-term rating of AA+ for the City’s outstanding Combination Tax and Limited Revenue Certificates of Obligation and Limited Tax Bonds. The Outlook for each obligation is Stable.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Michael Taylor, Senior Director

+1 (646) 731-3357

[email protected]

Peter Scherer, Director

+1 (646) 731-2325

[email protected]

Business Development


William Baneky, Managing Director

+1 (646) 731-2409

[email protected]

James Kissane, Senior Managing Director

+1 (213) 806-0026

[email protected]

Related Stories

Data Center World 2023 Explored the Future of the Data Center Industry with Data Center Facilities and IT Infrastructure Professionals

AB Science summarizes key messages from its participation to a panel discussion at the 2023 ALS Drug Development Summit

Asure Harnesses AI to Reinforce HR Compliance Service Scalability and Improve Client Interactions

Hypercharge Announces Closing of $5 Million Private Placement

Draslovka Expands Technology Offering through Acquisition of Blue Cube Systems

WSFS Bank and Philadelphia Union Launch Co-Branded Debit Card

You may have missed

Data Center World 2023 Explored the Future of the Data Center Industry with Data Center Facilities and IT Infrastructure Professionals

AB Science summarizes key messages from its participation to a panel discussion at the 2023 ALS Drug Development Summit

Asure Harnesses AI to Reinforce HR Compliance Service Scalability and Improve Client Interactions

Hypercharge Announces Closing of $5 Million Private Placement

Draslovka Expands Technology Offering through Acquisition of Blue Cube Systems

error: Content is protected !!