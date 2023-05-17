KBRA Releases Rating Report for City of Pflugerville, TX Combination Tax and Limited Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–On May 15, 2023, KBRA assigned a long-term rating of AA+ to the City of Pflugerville, Texas (Travis and Williamson Counties, Texas) Combination Tax and Limited Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2023. KBRA simultaneously affirmed the long-term rating of AA+ for the City’s outstanding Combination Tax and Limited Revenue Certificates of Obligation and Limited Tax Bonds. The Outlook for each obligation is Stable.

