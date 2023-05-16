Mark D. Minevich, a Global AI Thought Leader – Joins Corent Technology’s Board of Advisors

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AzureMarketplace—Corent Tech, a leading provider of cloud migration, modernization and next generation SaaS delivery automation platform, today announced that Mark D. Minevich, the President, and General Partner at Going Global Ventures, has joined the company’s elite board or advisors.





“I am pleased to join forces with Corent Tech, a disruptive innovator, known for empowering software providers to incorporate sophisticated AI-enabled next-gen SaaS capabilities for their applications,” said Minevich. “With SaaSOps™, organizations can quickly SaaS-enable their enterprise as well as cloud native applications without spending thousands of coding hours to develop what the SaaSOps platform offers rapidly, in an automated, reliable, consistent fashion.”

“It is an honor to have such a prominent global tech thought leader as Mark Minevich join forces with Corent,” said Feyzi Fatehi, CEO, Corent Tech. “Both his corporate and entrepreneurial experience, in addition to his focus on disruptive innovation, will be a great asset as we accelerate forward with Corent’s global initiative to democratize SaaS empowering a new generation of AI-enabled SaaS solutions.”

About Mark D. Minevich

Mark Minevich is an investor, UN advisor, AI advocate, disruptive innovator, Co-Chair of AI for the Planet Alliance, chair of the executive committee and external affairs at AI for Good Foundation, Sr. Advisor to BCG, and president and general partner at Going Global Ventures. He dedicates innovation efforts and AI knowledge to amplifying capabilities and positively impacting climate change and social innovation agenda. Mark is an award-winning technology-digital executive, leader of AI, Digital Transformation, and CTO/CIO/CDO communities and has published two books and over 40 articles on AI, Future of Work, Climate Change, Industry 4.0, IoT. Mark’s combined vision and strategy have enabled organizations to generate more than $2 billion in economic impact.

For more information on Mark Minevich please see www.markminevich.com.

About Corent Tech

Corent Tech is a leading innovator in the cloud migration and SaaS-enablement technology space. Corent’s SurPaaS® Platform is used by key enterprises, system Integrators and cloud providers to enable rapid discovery, analysis, planning, optimization, and migration to the cloud; and automated transformation of software applications to efficient, scalable, and sophisticated SaaS. Corent is managed by a team of industry veterans from Microsoft, IBM, HP, EMC, Oracle, and VMware among others.

For more information about Corent, please visit www.corenttech.com and to contact Corent please drop a note to [email protected].

