Mavenir and i2i Systems Partner to Accelerate the Adoption of Open RAN in Türkiye

ISTANBUL & RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#OpenRAN–Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, and i2i Systems, a leading independent Business Support System (BSS) and 5G Network Software Provider for Communication Service Providers (CSPs), today announced a strategic partnership to drive collaboration for Open RAN in Türkiye.

Through this strategic partnership, i2i Systems and Mavenir intend to work on shared principles of importance for implementation and development of technology for Open RAN networks. Working in partnership across Mavenir’s fully containerized microservices solution portfolio, i2i Systems and Mavenir intend to adopt the necessary localization to accelerate the delivery and adoption of Open RAN.

“This partnership further strengthens the Open RAN ecosystem and is intended to deliver the appropriate level of localization required to accelerate the delivery and adoption of Open RAN in Türkiye. The collaboration with i2i Systems will support operators in building open and disaggregated architecture for containerized, cloud-native, AI-driven, automated networks,” said BG Kumar, President of Mavenir’s Access Networks, Platforms, and MDE.

“Open RAN is a key market requirement for CSPs as they build their 5G networks. With Mavenir, i2i Systems intend to work closely with operators to adapt cloud-native containerized microservices Open RAN solutions to fit the local market requirements,” said Osman Meral, i2i Systems Chief Technical Officer. “With our shared vision for innovation and customer satisfaction, we are poised to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the unique needs and requirements of CSPs in Türkiye.”

About Mavenir

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. For more information, you can visit www.mavenir.com.

About i2i Systems

i2i Systems was established in 2007 with the aim of obtaining software and value-added products especially for the telecom industry. As an international R&D and software company, i2i Systems offers the best quality solutions globally with its experienced team in the Telecommunication sector.

In the telecom domain, the company offers full-stack end-to-end solutions covering all needs of service providers and digital operators. All offerings comply with worldwide standards like TMForum, 3GPP, ETSI, etc.

It includes all Business and Operational Support (BSS) software that operators need in the field of telecom. It has also made significant investments in the field of 5G and has reached an advanced level in product and system development in the fields of 5G Core Network and 5G Radio Access Network (RAN).

i2i Systems successfully puts its systems into service in many different operators in Europe, America, Asia and Africa.

For more information, please visit www.i2i-systems.com.

