Mithra’s General Meeting Of Shareholders Approves the Renewal of its Board of Directors

Liege, Belgium, 25 MAY 2023 – 5:45 CEST – Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women’s Health, today announces that at its Annual General Meeting, held today all agenda items put to vote were approved, including the appointment of Directors for a two-year mandate. The Board of Directors is now made up of 7 members with varied backgrounds spanning both the financial and pharmaceutical sectors, bringing extensive expertise to Mithra covering all aspects of pharmaceutical development.

The Board will include four new Directors, including:

Ribono SRL, Mr. Sidney Bens (Independent Director)

Sidney is a seasoned financial executive, with over 35 years’ experience. He spent most of his career at Atenor, an international real estate development company listed on Euronext, where he served as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to this he worked in banking, as Senior Corporate Banker at Paribas Bank Belgium (now Belfius) and in Retail and SMC banking at BBL (now ING). Sidney holds a Masters degree in Finance, Accounting and Trade from Lucien Cooremans Institute, Belgium and a Postgraduate in Finance from KU Leuven, Belgium, ( see resume ).

Mrs. Igne Beernaert (Independent Director)

Igne is an experienced financial services professional, specializing in audit, corporate finance, internal controls, tax, management and M&A. She is the founder of Bedrijfsrevisor Beernaert, a financial advisory firm that provides audit, M&A and strategic financial consulting for growing companies, where she served as company auditor for the last 27 years. Prior to this, she founded bb3 Revisoren, another financial advisory firm. Igne holds a Masters degree in Applied Economics from KU Leuven, Belgium and a postgraduate degree in liability and insurance law from the University of Antwerp, ( see resume ).

Life Science Strategy Consulting SRL, Mr. Christian Homsy (Independent Director)

Christian is a leading life sciences executive with over 30 years’ industry experience. Most recently he founded and served as interim Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of biotechnology company Capstan Therapeutics. He was also founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Celyad SA for 15 years. He spent a large part of his career at Guidant Corporation (part of Boston Scientific and Abbott Labs) in a number of senior roles. Christian gained his Medical Doctorate at the University of Louvain, Belgium and his MBA at IMD Business School, Lausanne, Switzerland, ( see resume ).

Gaudeto SRL, Mr. Jacques Galloy (Independent Director)

Jacques has over 25 years of business leadership experience including private and public equity capital markets, focusing on digital imaging, medical technology, digital media and digital transition. He is currently the founder and managing partner of Guadeto SPRL, an investment consultancy firm advising small to mid-size media, health technology and digital transition companies. He is a current investor in 7 companies, entrepreneur in 5 businesses and charities, and has over 10 board mandates. He also has 12 years’ experience as Board member and CFO of EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, a worldwide leader in TV Technology niches and a top 30 Belgian listed company. Jacques holds a Masters in Commercial Engineering from Ulg-HEC Liège, Belgium, ( see resume ).

Christian Moretti, Chairman of the Board, commented: « It is fantastic to welcome such established and experienced professionals to the Mithra Board of Directors. Their collective knowledge spanning both the financial and life sciences sectors will be invaluable to the Company as we continue the commercialization of our lead product, Estelle and develop our exciting and innovative pipeline of products to address key unmet need. »

The General Meeting also renewed the mandates of:

Selva Luxembourg SA, Mr. Christian Moretti (Chairman and Non-Executive Director)

Christian is a seasoned financial executive who spent over 10 years in banking before founding the industrial holding Dynaction listed on the Paris stock exchange. He then focused on the development of one of the holding’s subsidiaries, PCAS Biosolution, which he managed as CEO for 13 years and enabled it to become the European leader in the chemistry of complex molecules, employing more than 1,000 people worldwide. Christian holds a Masters in Marketing and Finance from HEC School of Management, Paris and a Masters of Business Administration from Columbia Business School, ( see resume ).

Alius Modi SRL, Ms. Valérie Gordenne (Non-Executive Director)

Valérie has over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical Research & Development with extensive leadership experience in full drug development across a range of therapeutic areas in particular in women’s health (CSO Mithra, CEO Novalon, General Manager Odyssea). Through the management of various functions and activities, she has developed a deep operational and strategic knowledge in drug development. She is currently Chief Scientific Officer at Auxin Surgery, CEO of the start-up Odix and an advisor in regulatory affairs. She has a Masters in Pharmaceutical Science, University Of Liege, Belgium and a Masters in Industrial Pharmacy from Inter-University, Belgium, ( see resume ).

Eva Consulting SRL, Prof. Jean-Michel Foidart (Executive Director)

Co-founder of Mithra, Jean-Michel is a trained doctor specializing in Obstetrics and Gynecology and is the author of more than 1300 publications on women’s health and experimental oncology. He is a member of many national and international scientific committees and is currently a Board member of the International Society of Gynecological Endocrinology. Jean-Michiel holds the Francqui Chair, Doctor Honoris Causa of the Pierre and Marie Curie University of Paris and the Paul Sabatier University of Toulouse. Professor Extraordinary, Honorary of the ULg and Perpetual Secretary of the Royal Academy of Medicine of Belgium. Professor Foidart graduated in Gynecology from the University of Liège and also obtained a PhD in cell biology and biochemistry, before directing its Department of Gynecology-Obstetrics, ( see resume ).

For more information, please contact:

Investor relations : https://www.mithra.com/

About Estelle®

Developed by Mithra, Estelle® is a novel patent protected combined oral contraceptive pill containing 3 mg drospirenone (DRSP) and 15 mg estetrol (E4). E4 is a naturally produced estrogen during pregnancy, which can now be made from a plant source. In two phase 3 clinical studies conducted in 3,725 women, Estelle® was shown to be both safe and effective and met its primary efficacy endpoint of pregnancy prevention. It also delivered excellent results on a variety of secondary endpoints that demonstrated outstanding cycle control, bleeding control, safety, and tolerability. Mithra has signed 15 licensing deals for Estelle® with a number of leading women’s health companies covering more than 100 countries in the world.

The product is marketed in Belgium by Gedeon Richter under the brand name DROVELIS® and by Ceres Pharma under the brand name -LYDISILKA®.

About Mithra

Mithra (Euronext: MITRA) is a Belgian biotech company dedicated to transforming Women’s Health by offering new choices through innovation, with a particular focus on contraception and menopause. Mithra’s goal is to develop products offering better efficacy, safety and convenience, meeting women’s needs throughout their life span. Mithra explores the potential of the unique native estrogen estetrol in a wide range of applications in women health and beyond. After having successfully launched the first estetrol-based product in 2021, the contraceptive pill Estelle®, Mithra is now focusing on its second product Donesta®, the next-generation hormone therapy. Mithra also offers partners a complete spectrum of solutions from early drug development, clinical batches and commercial manufacturing of complex polymeric products (vaginal ring, implants) and complex liquid injectables and biologicals (vials, pre-filled syringes or cartridges) at its technological platform Mithra CDMO. Active in more than 100 countries around the world, Mithra has an approximate headcount of 230 staff members and is headquartered in Liège, Belgium. www.mithra.com

ESTELLE®, DONESTA®, LYDISILKA are registered trademarks of Mithra Pharmaceuticals or one of its affiliate

Important information

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes”, “estimates,” “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “will”, “plans”, “continue”, “ongoing”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “target”, “seek” or “should”, and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

