Native Voice Goes Live Inside the New Skull-iQ App, Delivering New Voice-Enabled AI Services to Skullcandy Users

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Native Voice, an on-demand voice AI library that enables users to communicate directly by voice with their favorite brands, announced today that Skullcandy has launched its new Skull-iQ App for Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology enabled devices. The App gives users of four Skullcandy devices access to “Hey iHeart” and Alexa voice assistants as well as a range of advanced customization features.

Skullcandy products Grind Fuel, Grind, and Push Active, which are currently in market, as well as the new Crusher ANC 2, announced today, can enable “Hey iHeart” and Alexa inside the new Skull-iQ App. Millions of Skullcandy users can gain instant access to hands-free Alexa support plus the immense iHeartRadio catalog without having to download the iHeart app, for free.

“By working with Native Voice, we are offering an ever-expanding library of voice services, adding fun and useful interaction capabilities for our customers. This makes their favorite Skullcandy headphones or earbuds even better,” said Skullcandy CIO Mark Hopkins. “We’re excited to bring Native Voice’s library of brands’ voice assistants as a free firmware update to in-market Skull-iQ earbuds and out of the box in the newest edition of the iconic Crusher headphone franchise, Crusher ANC 2.”

Skullcandy and Native Voice first announced their partnership on stage at Alexa Live, Amazon’s annual event for Alexa developers, in July 2022. Since then, the two trailblazing organizations have partnered to develop and release voice assistants that best match the needs and aspirations of Skullcandy users. The Native Voice team is an integrated, strategic partner to Skullcandy helping deliver on a promise to bring the latest features to Skullcandy earbuds and headphones, whether they be newly purchased or as upgrades for users who love their existing Skullcandy products.

“As Native Voice continues to expand its reach and capabilities, we are thrilled to partner with Skullcandy to bring a new range of voice-controlled brand AI experiences to their users. The launch of the Skull-iQ App, with the Native Voice SDK inside it, represents another milestone in our company’s trajectory, and we look forward to empowering even more users to connect with their favorite brands through the power of voice, leaving their phone in their pocket,” said John Goscha, Native Voice CEO. “We’re particularly excited to be able to enable new services on existing in-market devices via the Skull-iQ App, to continue to upgrade the experience for these users and deliver even more value. We will continue to enhance this offering in coming months as we usher in a new ‘head up’ era, where conversational AI services can enable more natural, human experiences.”

Anyone with Grind, Grind Fuel, Push Active earbuds, or the new Crusher ANC 2 headphones, can download the new Skull-iQ for free from the App Store and Google Play store. Inside that App, they can choose what voice assistants they want to enable with a click, and no additional app downloads are required. The phenomenal value of Alexa on the go is already well understood and the launch of “Hey iHeart” instantly unleashes free music, available by artist, radio station and genre, without needing to reach for their smartphone.

The library of voice assistants from Native Voice will grow over time and today they are Alexa and “Hey iHeart”. These are in addition to Skullcandy’s “Hey Skullcandy” (for device controls), “Hey Skullcandy, Assistant” (to access the smartphone assistant, being Siri or Google Assistant), and the “Hey Skullcandy, Spotify” feature.

About Native Voice

Native Voice allows users to get more done using just their voice to unlock multiple voice assistants, like Alexa and “Hey iHeart”, and the brands that are developing their own branded voice AI. Founded in 2020 by John Goscha, Native Voice is the distribution solution for voice-enabled AI. The Native Voice SDK can be integrated into connected devices, allowing voice technology to remove the friction between consumer needs and brand solutions by delivering direct, multi-voice connectivity.

To learn more about Native Voice, go to www.nativevoice.ai.

