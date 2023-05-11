Netherlands-Based Eindhoven University of Technology Chooses YuJa as a Comprehensive Video and Media Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–After a rigorous tender process, Netherlands-based Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to provide a video and media creation, hosting, storage, and distribution solution campuswide. The institution provided a number of detailed user stories that outline use cases and requested feedback on how the Video Platform’s capabilities could be used in various contexts.

The institution was seeking an ed-tech tool that would enable the creation of multisource knowledge clips, and provide the ability to add captions and automate the subtitle process, change playback speed, infuse interactivity, add tags to and make videos searchable, and that offers the ability to share videos externally. In addition, TU/e wanted a Video Platform that integrates with Canvas, its virtual learning environment. YuJa will replace two of the institution’s former products with a single, unified platform.

“We’re excited to provide Eindhoven University of Technology a more comprehensive video and media experience that makes it easy for instructors, students, and other users to collaborate,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re always working to help higher ed institutions create a more streamlined learning environment that benefits everyone involved in teaching and learning.”

ABOUT EINDHOVEN UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1956, Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) is a research-driven university of international standing, where excellent research and excellent education go hand in hand. The institution focuses on a balanced approach toward education, research and valorization of knowledge in the areas of engineering science and technology. TU/e’s campus is situated in the heart of the high-tech Brainport region.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278