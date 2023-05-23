New Depression Barometer Survey Shows Patients Are Stopping Treatment Due to Dissatisfaction

Lowest satisfaction among medication users, highest for users of non-drug solution TMS Therapy

MALVERN, Pa., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced results today from its new study, the Depression Barometer, exploring the state of depression across the United States. Twenty-one million U.S. adults suffer from major depressive disorder (MDD)1. According to the survey, 77% of depression sufferers are either not actively treating their depression or have completely paused treatment at least once in their journey, highlighting a hidden epidemic.

Survey results show that 75% of individuals with depression have undergone some period of treatment with medication and/or non-drug treatments. Of them, 1 in 4 reported discontinuing or pausing treatment due to dissatisfaction. Depression medication users, past and present, appear to have the highest rate of dissatisfaction with their treatment compared to individuals who received other options. The number one reason for treatment discontent among medication users was the adverse impact on their mental health, followed by the general side effects accompanying treatment and the negative impact on their physical health. For many depression sufferers, these adverse side effects were unexpected and directly prevented them from finding the correct treatment.

“Every patient’s journey with depression is unique, and finding the right treatments can be a frustrating process of trial and error,” said Dr. Harold A. Sackeim, Professor, Departments of Psychiatry and Radiology, Columbia University. “While there is no one-size-fits-all solution, the findings from this survey reinforce the importance of physicians educating their patients on all available treatment modalities with established efficacy, including a non-drug treatment such as NeuroStar® TMS Therapy, so patients can work with their doctor to select an appropriate treatment that gives them the greatest possibility to achieve remission.”

Individuals who have received TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation) treatment have a significantly more positive perspective regarding their treatment journey than those who have not undergone TMS treatment – according to the survey data, these patients are 2.5 times more likely to believe they have discovered the optimal treatment solution for their individual needs. They are also 3.5 times more likely to feel well-informed about available depression treatment options than when they first began treatment and 2.5 times more likely to report a positive experience with health services related to their depression.

“The findings of this study are significant and underscore the importance of non-drug treatments in addressing the complex and persistent nature of depression,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. “Our mission of bringing NeuroStar TMS to more practices and patients is critical so that they can access an effective, non-drug treatment without the systemic side effects of traditional treatments and more importantly, help people find relief from their symptoms and even save lives in some cases.”

Research Method

The Depression Barometer is a quantitative survey that was conducted online within the United States by Focaldata on behalf of Neuronetics, Inc. from March 23, 2023, through April 6, 2023, among 8,275 adults 18 years of age or older, gathering data around key areas of mental health with a focus on national and state-level results. The state-weighted data collected is intended to reflect the demographics of the overall adult population in the United States and provide additional segmentation into certain populations, including ethnic/minority groups, age groups, genders, and those with a military affiliation. It is the most recent study of the experience of depression, its symptoms and severity, treatment, treatment-seeking behaviors, and barriers to treatment access from the perspective of depression sufferers.

For more information about NeuroStar, please visit NeuroStar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5.4 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

About Focaldata

Focaldata is a nonpartisan consumer analytics and public opinion polling company headquartered in London. It provides advanced polling and market research software to get highly accurate public opinion data. Their software handles the complexity of a research project, including audience sourcing, order fulfillment, data quality, and data processing. Focaldata is a registered member of the Market Research Society (MRS) and British Polling Council (BPC). To learn more, visit www.focaldata.com

