OPTIZMO™ Releases New Email Opt-Out Infographic

The infographic analyzes hundreds of millions of opt-out requests from 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email suppression list management and email compliance, announces the release of the fifth edition in its Email Opt-Out Infographic series, visualizing opt-out behavior from all of the email opt-out request data processed by the company during 2022.

It’s been over forty years since the first marketing email was sent and it continues to be one of the most effective marketing channels across nearly every industry for both customer acquisition and retention.

As a tried and tested channel for so many companies, email marketing has evolved significantly over four decades and continues to today. Some of these changes are explored in detail and can be found in OPTIZMO’s latest infographic, which looks at WHEN, WHERE, & from WHAT technology is involved in email opt-out requests.

Check out a few highlights and key takeaways from the new infographic.

After years of gaining ground, Gmail took over from Yahoo! as the most active email domain for opt-out activity in 2022.

Mobile continues to drive the majority of opt-outs, however, we have seen some interesting shifts in this data in recent years. During the pandemic, we saw the percentage of mobile opt-out activity decrease. A similar shift occured again in 2022.

Hundreds of billions of emails continue to be sent each year to over 4 billion email users worldwide, all of which generates a consistently substantial volume of opt-out requests, as recipients curate their email inboxes. OPTIZMO provides email opt-out collection and processing for hundreds of companies around the world, which provides insights into trends in overall opt-out activity and analytics that are unavailable anywhere else in the industry.

Traditionally, email marketers tend to focus their attention on their key performance indicators (KPIs), such as open rates, click rates, and conversions. However, a great deal can be learned from so-called ‘negative marketing signals’ such as spam complaints, opt-out requests, and non-engagement. The view of these campaign metrics can be reframed as less of a negative outcome, by focusing more on what that signal is communicating about recipient wants and needs. As an example, days where opt-outs volumes are higher than others suggest that recipients are more engaged in their inboxes during that time compared to other days of the week. Marketers can use information like this to make better optimization decisions in their email campaigns, ideally resulting in fewer opt-outs and higher engagement overall.

The infographic is available for download on the OPTIZMO website at – https://www.optizmo.com/blog/2022-email-opt-out-infographic/

OPTIZMO has been releasing these infographics since 2018, delivering data that is unavailable anywhere else in the industry. These additional infographics are all available on the OPTIZMO website .

About OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought-leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business, but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.

