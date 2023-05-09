ORBCOMM Takes Cold Chain Telematics to the Next Level With Advanced Temperature Monitoring Solution

Leverages its market leadership and expertise in refrigerated transport to improve compliance, data visibility and cargo integrity for trailer fleets

ORBCOMM RT 8000 ORBCOMM’s next-generation RT 8000 will enable refrigerated fleets in Europe to gain greater visibility, compliance and control of their cold chain operations.

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ORBCOMM Inc., a leading global provider of supply chain IoT technology, today announced that it is leveraging its market leadership and expertise in cold chain telematics to provide a higher level of visibility, compliance and cargo integrity for all types of refrigerated vehicles moving across the cold chain in Europe. ORBCOMM’s new RT 8000 solution, which is expected to be commercially available this summer, will automate customers’ operations with enhanced connectivity, faster access to more data and wireless sensors to digitize cold chain decision making. ORBCOMM will be showcasing its cold chain solution portfolio in Hall A3, Stand 205 at Transport Logistic from May 9-12, 2023.

ORBCOMM’s next-generation RT 8000 will significantly improve how European cold chain operators in the food distribution, retail logistics and pharmaceutical industries track and monitor their temperature-controlled cargo. As part of a comprehensive cold chain telematics solution that includes sensors, connectivity and the state-of-the-art ORBCOMM platform, the RT 8000 will enable comprehensive temperature monitoring, fuel management, preventative maintenance, remote control and more. The unit is designed with the goal of reducing the frequency of field replacement. By leveraging access to real-time and historical data along with event-based alerts, shippers and carriers will be able to make informed decisions about their refrigerated business in real time. With the RT 8000, refrigerated fleets will improve operational efficiency and ensure that products moving along the cold chain meet regulatory compliance and maintain integrity, reducing claims over cargo loss and damage.

The enhanced RT 8000 solution will feature faster, superior connectivity, increased memory and three embedded SIMs, enabling fleets to collect more reefer data at a higher speed and cost-effective rates. The solution’s future-proofed technology will also increase reporting reliability and longevity. The improved EN 12830 compliance for the RT 8000 and its peripherals will enable customers to fully meet the European standard supporting cold chain traceability. In addition, the solution’s multiple new interfaces will make it easy for customers to support any visibility, usage, productivity, security or EBS/TMPS application for optimal versatility. Comprehensive wireless sensor support for temperature and door and the integration of Tractor ID for automated tractor/trailer pairing will facilitate easy installation, enabling fleets to seamlessly upgrade their cold chain management with additional functionality. Lastly, the ruggedized RT 8000 with IP67-rating is designed to operate under extreme environmental conditions and contains an internal battery back-up to enable reporting without external power.

“We look forward to bringing ORBCOMM’s next-generation RT 8000 to the European cold chain industry later this year, enabling refrigerated fleets to gain greater visibility, compliance and control of their operations,” said Christian Allred, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of International Sales. “With the enhanced connectivity, interoperability and bandwidth, the RT 8000 will allow fleets to access more data, make faster control decisions and reduce the potential for cargo spoilage, all of which will help improve their bottom line.”

To schedule an appointment to meet with the ORBCOMM team on-site at Transport Logistic in Hall A3, Stand 205, please click here. For more information on ORBCOMM’s cold chain solutions, please visit https://www.orbcomm.com/en/solutions/transportation/reefer-monitoring.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM is a pioneer in IoT technology, empowering customers with insight to make data-driven decisions that help them optimize their operations, maximize profitability and build a more sustainable future. With 30 years of experience and the most comprehensive solution portfolio in the industry, ORBCOMM enables the management of over a million assets worldwide for a diverse customer base spanning transportation, supply chain, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources and government. For more information about how ORBCOMM is driving the evolution of industry through the power of data, visit our website.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09bde5f8-9bf8-4b54-bab7-e966ea5be972