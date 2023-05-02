PaymentWorks Speakers Featured at Six Upcoming Industry Events
Engagements include higher education, government and banking conferences
BOSTON, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PaymentWorks, the digital supplier onboarding platform for secure, compliant and optimized business payments, will have featured speakers at multiple industry events in May and June, highlighting the company’s depth of expertise around the strategic importance of the supplier file.
Stephen F. Austin State University will present their evaluation process on headcount vs. automation/digital transformation debate, the impact that automating their process with PaymentWorks had on the team and the university, their metrics for measuring the ROI of automating, and how it changed their organization for the better.
Presented by: Brittney Goad, Disbursement Manager, Stephen F. Austin State University
Angela Sarno, Vice President Marketing, PaymentWorks
Date:
Tuesday, May 9
Time: 2:45 PM
Topic: Vendor Registration and Payment Consolidation System – Best Practices Award in Cost Savings
Untrustworthy, stale, or incomplete vendor data results in organizational friction, lack of business controls, and failure to execute a payables strategy. JP Morgan and PaymentWorks will discuss how investing in a strong foundation of vendor master management solves for all three, and can transform a tactical function into a strategic juggernaut.
Presented by: Alison Hastings, Executive Director, Industry Executive, J.P. Morgan, John Ewing, Treasury Management Officer, J.P. Morgan
Taylor Nemeth, Vice President Product, PaymentWorks
Date:
Wednesday, May 24
Time: 2:00 PM
Topic: Payments Fraud and Your Supplier File: The Risk Inherent in Your Verification Process
Among finance professionals, the problem of social engineering payments fraud scams is well known, but not well understood. Combating it, then, is difficult. Chubb and PaymentWorks will discuss how to build the processes and invest in the tools so that organizations can protect themselves–especially important today when fraudulent claims are and insurance coverage is more difficult to secure.
Presented by: Christopher Arehart, Senior Vice President, Chubb
