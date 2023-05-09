Rajant Announces Cardinal Module Integrated Into UVify OMEGA Drone Platform

Visit Rajant with UVify at Xponential Booth 1734

Malvern, PA – May 9, 2023: Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless, will announce the integration of its latest credit card-sized dual-radio Cardinal module with UVify’s OMEGA drone platform at Xponential May 8th – 11th in Denver, Colorado. The Cardinal is powerful, lightweight, and notably the smallest dual-radio platform within Rajant’s portfolio of industrial wireless nodes.

Designed with UAVs in mind, Cardinal supports applications like drone swarms for military applications, track verification systems for rail maintenance, inventory management for smart warehousing, industrial security and mapping for large enterprise sites, and drone light shows. InstaMesh is built on Layer 2 meshing, which minimizes latency to effect real-time changes in light shows. Dual radio allows communication between drones to extend drone shows into the thousands.

According to Rajant strategic partner UVify COO Robert Cheek, “Rajant’s latest release, the Cardinal, will transform how organizations think about drone swarms, including military, commercial, and lightshow applications. The low latency, dual-radio lightweight Cardinal enables the expansion of these drone applications far beyond current performance levels.”

According to Rajant Corporation’s Vice President of Systems Don Gilbreath, “Rajant Kinetic Mesh BreadCrumb radio nodes, coupled to UVify platforms, have previously been flown in large drone swarm formations with DARPA’s OFFensive Swarm-Enabled Tactics (OFFSET) program. They have also been deployed to autonomously verify railroad track integrity using video for predictive maintenance as well as supporting light shows for Chris Martin and Coldplay. The 100+ unmanned aircraft systems (UASs) demonstrated highly distributed computing and distributed communications for various markets and swarm research programs. The new UVify OMEGA can be ordered with the Rajant Cardinal built in, which is our latest and smallest. The Cardinal module has a credit card-sized footprint and two-radios. There is a magnesium heat sink and RF shield to help keep weight to a minimum.”

Those visiting UVify next week will experience product demonstrations, including interactive immersive proof of concepts. Schedule a time to meet at the show or stop by the booth to see the latest Rajant/UVify products.

Source: RealWire