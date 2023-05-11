RIWI Announces Suspended Trading in its Securities

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 10, 2023) – RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the “Company” or “RIWI”), announces that effective May 5, 2023, the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) suspended trading in the Company’s securities as a result of a Cease Trade Order (“CTO”) issued by the Ontario Securities Commission.

The CTO was issued due to the Company not filing its annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Required Filings”) which were required to be filed on or before May 1, 2023 (the “Filing Deadline”) due to delays in the audit process. Upon completion of the audit process, the Company will immediately remedy the default and file the Required Filings.

Reinstatement to trading can occur only when the CTO is revoked and the Exchange has concluded a reinstatement review to ensure the Company has satisfactorily complied with Exchange requirements.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries – without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com

RIWI CORP.

Signed: “Greg Wong”

Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer

