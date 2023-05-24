RIWI Releases Q1 Financials

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 24, 2023) – RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the “Company” or “RIWI”), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. RIWI’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).

RIWI Highlights (in U.S. Dollars):

RIWI earned $1,201,240 in revenues in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $897,398 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 33.9%. That revenue consisted of $422,358 in transaction revenue, $312,217 in recurring revenue and $466,665 in project-based revenue. RIWI experienced a net loss of $127,943 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to a net loss of $174,781 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The Company’s transaction revenue has approximately doubled in the first quarter of 2023 versus the fourth quarter of 2022 and management is projecting continued growth of this revenue stream in subsequent quarters in the current calendar year.

Transactional revenue scales by increasing the conversion rates of survey respondents being matched to our platform and completing specific surveys as well as by increasing our respondent pool. To quantify the opportunity for scale, in December 2022, the volume of respondents had increased to approximately 3,000 per day from approximately 1,800 without the need for additional resources or computing power, as the Company noted in its MD&A of Q3 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, the average number of respondents exceeded 6,000 per day.

The Compass Data series product continued to see growth with new paying customers, and several new prospective client trials are underway. In addition, our China data series has a growing pipeline and is opening up several new sales and partnership opportunities for RIWI.

RIWI signed 15 new client contracts in the three months ended March 31, 2023, including contract signings with six new RIWI customers.

Thirteen clients were migrated to the new RIWI platform and we expect that the legacy RIWI platform will be fully retired by the end of 2023.

RIWI hired a new Chief Financial Officer subsequent to the first quarter to ensure excellence in financial operations, investor relations, commercial partnerships, governance and long-term growth.

RIWI was recognized in several publications in the first quarter, including the Bank of Canada’s “Canadian Survey of Consumer Expectations-Fourth Quarter of 2022,” The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s “Inflation: les Canadiens forcés de réduire leur train de vie,” CSA Group’s “Out of Office: The Public Policy Implications of Remote Work,” Latino America’s “Mexico: a democracy without ‘millennials’?” and The Public Policy Forum’s “Symposium: How Polarization Manifests in Canada.”

“The first quarter of 2023 is the result of a strategy that was developed at the end of 2021 and put into place in 2022. While we are still very early on in our transformation, we are starting to see the benefits of that work,” says Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer at RIWI.

RIWI CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited and expressed in U.S. dollars)

Three months ended March 31 2023 2022 Revenues (Note 9) $ 1,201,240 $ 897,398 Expenses General and administrative (Note 10) 579,566 560,305 Technology costs (Note 10) 499,530 282,661 Sales and marketing (Note 10) 268,175 289,027 Total expenses 1,347,271 1,131,993 Loss before interest and taxes (146,030 ) (234,595 ) Net interest income 19,495 1,553 Loss before taxes (126,536 ) (233,042 ) Income tax recovery/(expense) (1,408 ) 58,261 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (127,943 ) $ (174,781 ) Net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 18,004,428 18,004,428 Diluted 18,004,428 18,004,428

RIWI CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

As at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(Unaudited and expressed in U.S. dollars)



March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,711,255 $ 2,350,718 Accounts receivable 671,972

835,886 Unbilled revenue (Note 9(b)) 97,028

64,463 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 120,247

90,578 Total current assets 3,600,503

3,341,645

Property and equipment (Note 4) 3,325

4,688 Right-of-use assets (Note 5) 7,150

17,874 Intangible assets (Note 6) 181,531

192,167 Goodwill (Note 6) 291,074

291,074 Total assets $ 4,083,583 $ 3,847,448

Liabilities



Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 277,384 $ 341,475 Current portion of lease obligations (Note 8) 9,107

22,024 Deferred revenue (Note 9(b)) 644,511

298,430 931,002

661,929

Deferred tax liability 36,756

37,337 Total liabilities 967,758

699,266

Shareholders’ equity



Share capital (Note 7) 4,940,930

4,940,930 Contributed surplus (Note 7) 2,573,517

2,477,931 Accumulated deficit (4,398,622 )

(4,270,679 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,115,825

3,148,182 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,083,583 $ 3,847,448

RIWI’s unaudited interim Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2023, are available via RIWI’s website at https://riwi.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries – without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com

RIWI CORP.

Signed: “Greg Wong”

Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact [email protected].

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company’s expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167348