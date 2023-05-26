Roche to present new data in blood cancers and solid tumours from its broad portfolio at ASCO 2023

Basel, 26 May 2023 – Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) will be presenting new data on six approved and investigational medicines across ten cancer types at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, held 2 – 6 June.

Highlights include new data spanning treatments for lymphoma and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC):

Developing new treatment options for people with blood cancers

Extended follow-up data for Columvi® (glofitamab) of almost two years (20 months) from the pivotal phase II NP30179 study, further investigating the potential of fixed-duration Columvi to provide durable responses in people with relapsed or refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL)

Early data from the phase Ib NP40126 study of Columvi in combination with Polivy plus rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone (R-CHP) in previously untreated DLBCL. These data support Roche’s overall goal to develop combination treatments with Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin) and its CD20xCD3 bispecific antibodies, Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab) and Columvi (glofitamab) to optimise patient outcomes

Subgroup analysis data from the phase III POLARIX trial of Polivy in combination with R-CHP in elderly patients with previously untreated DLBCL

Building on progress in treating liver cancer

Analysis of patient-reported outcomes (PROs) from IMbrave050 in adjuvant hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), including quality of life data. These data are intended to provide a more comprehensive evaluation of the patient experience during treatment with Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) plus Avastin® (bevacizumab). IMbrave050 is the first ever phase III study in the adjuvant HCC setting to show an improvement in recurrence-free survival

in the adjuvant HCC setting to show an improvement in recurrence-free survival Data from the randomised phase Ib study evaluating the investigational anti-TIGIT cancer immunotherapy tiragolumab in combination with Tecentriq plus Avastin compared with Tecentriq and Avastin alone in unresectable HCC, which will inform further clinical development for this setting

Overview of key presentations featuring Roche medicines

Medicine Abstract title Abstract number/presentation details Columvi Glofitamab + Pola-R-CHP in patients with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL): results from a Phase Ib study [NP40126 study] #7549 poster presentation

Session: Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Monday 05 June, 2023

8:00-11:00 CT Glofitamab monotherapy in pts with relapsed/refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL): extended follow-up and landmark analyses from a pivotal Phase II study [NP30179 study] #7550 poster presentation

Session: Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Monday 05 June, 2023

8:00-11:00 CT Polivy Subgroup analysis of elderly patients (pts) with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in the Phase 3 POLARIX study #7518 poster discussion

Session: Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Monday 05 June, 2023

08:00-11:00 CT (poster display)

13:15-14:45 CT (poster discussion)

Tiragolumab Results from the MORPHEUS-liver study: Phase Ib/II randomized evaluation of tiragolumab (tira) in combination with atezolizumab (atezo) and bevacizumab (bev) in patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma (uHCC) #4010 oral abstract session

Session: Target or TIGIT in Hepatobiliary Cancer

Sunday 04 June, 2023

16:30-18:00 CT Tecentriq Efficacy, safety and patient-reported outcomes (PROs) from the Phase III IMbrave050 trial of adjuvant atezolizumab (atezo) + bevacizumab (bev) vs active surveillance in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) at high risk of disease recurrence following resection or ablation #4002 oral abstract session

Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Friday 02 June, 2023

08:00-11:00 CT

