Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Nareit’s REITweek 2023 Investor Conference

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NAREIT–Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Costa, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, and Lukas Hartwich, the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance, will participate in Nareit’s REITweek 2023 Investor Conference June 6 – 8, 2023 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

