Seraphic Security Named as a 2023 SC Awards Finalist

TEL-AVIV, Israel & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seraphic Security, the leader in enterprise browser security announced today has been recognized as a 2023 SC Award finalist in the Trust Award category for Best Threat Detection Technology.

“For 26 years, the SC Awards honors the best in cybersecurity and recognizes the companies, products and people that are driving innovation and advancement in cyber defense,” said Ilan Yeshua, CEO and Co-Founder, Seraphic Security. “Being named a finalist is a great validation of both Seraphic’s trusted technology, as well as the hard work of our team, whose commitment to success has made this recognition possible.”

“Both the strategies and technologies embodied by our entrants captured the exceptional innovation of the cybersecurity sector this year,” said Tom Spring, SC Media’s editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance. “Entrants represented our industry’s top-tier products, individuals, and firms. This year’s list of finalists reflects both the robustness and agility of solutions used by network defenders to protect assets within an always shifting threat landscape.”

Seraphic Security introduced a first of its kind approach to threat detection that protects against web-based attacks, browser exploitation, and phishing sites. Seraphic is designed to work on any browser, anytime, anywhere all while enforcing corporate compliance and governance policies across all corporate applications. Seraphic’s patented technology is a light browser agent that operates within the browser, only during the session, with no impact on performance. It is the only solution providing robust protection against zero-days and unpatched n-days. Seraphic also provides effective and unique anti-phishing capabilities and comprehensive protection against clickjacking, XSS, HTML smuggling and all other web-based attacks, as well as simple and secure remote access to corporate applications from personal device (BYOD).

Hundreds of entrants vying for the Trust award categories were judged by a panel of industry leaders, from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education. Winners will be announced during SC Awards week, scheduled to begin on August 21, 2023, with individual profiles of every winner. Coverage will also include Winners Circle virtual roundtables, candid on-camera conversations between the SC Media editorial team and SC Award recipients about critical aspects of the evolving information security landscape.

For more information on Seraphic’s patented and award-winning security platform, visit seraphicsecurity.com

About Seraphic

Seraphic Security was launched in August 2022 on the idea that web security could—and should—exist directly in the browser while remaining transparent to the end user. The result is an easy-to-deploy browser security solution that can transform any commercial web browser into an enterprise browser, for any user on any device, anywhere. This novel approach provides organizations with the threat protection and governance capabilities they need while reducing complexity and without jeopardizing employee productivity. Seraphic is a winner of the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, as well as two 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards. The company has offices in San Jose, Tel Aviv and Munich.

