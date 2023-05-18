Sonatus Launches Presence in Taiwan

Silicon Valley-based software-defined vehicle innovator deepens global reach with expansion to Taiwan’s growing vehicle manufacturing ecosystem

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonatus, a leading automotive software company that is accelerating the transition to software-defined vehicles (SDVs), today announced its expansion into Taiwan. Taiwan is emerging as an important innovation hub for the automotive industry given its decades-long history as a critical developer of information technology (IT) and consumer electronics, and as vehicles rapidly adopt advanced technologies and shift to electrification.

The announcement comes on the heels of Sonatus’ recent expansion into Japan and Shanghai, and signals its commitment to address the unique needs of Taiwan’s automotive suppliers. The Sonatus software-defined vehicle platform includes technologies and solutions that will help Taiwanese vehicle manufacturers and suppliers innovate faster and deliver continuous improvements in costs, capabilities, reliability, and user experience over the vehicle’s lifespan.

“A dedicated office and team in Taiwan solidifies our commitment to partners and customers in the region, and will foster closer collaboration to create more dynamic, innovative vehicles,” said Jeffrey Chou, co-founder, and CEO, Sonatus. “This step is a continuation of our growth path and establishing a presence in leading vehicle manufacturing hubs like Taiwan is crucial to realizing our mission of accelerating the adoption of software-defined vehicles.”

The company is backed by several prominent strategic investors and partners in the Taiwanese automotive industry, including Taiwan-based Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”) (TWSE: 2317). Sonatus is working to offer unique foundational technologies and solution stacks to automakers and suppliers in Taiwan and across the world. From vehicle automation and advanced vehicle networking to data collection and cybersecurity, these building blocks provide a faster and more cost-effective avenue for vehicle manufacturers to build dynamic in-vehicle software infrastructures.

Stephen Liu, Sonatus Taiwan country manager, brings extensive experience to Sonatus, having held leadership roles at several major firms. Prior to joining Sonatus, he was a vice president & account GM at Compal Electronics, leading the development of electronic products and earlier served as chief operating officer at SuperAlloy, an automotive sector supplier. He spent over 11 years at Foxconn as a director, overseeing a range of critical operations.

Michael Hsu is vice president of business development for Sonatus Taiwan. He brings rich experience in operations and IOT/Industrial 4.0 automation implementations and will help build Sonatus business and technical teams in Taiwan. Prior to joining Sonatus, Michael had 20 years of smart factory and supply chain management experience, in which he spent over 16 years at Foxconn as a global operations leader and 4 years in Peloton, where he helped the U.S based startup company to scale its operations and supply chain.

“Sonatus will play an important role in supporting Taiwanese car manufacturers and suppliers to implement technologies spanning connectivity, communication, data collection, diagnostics, analytics, software updates and many more,” said Stephen Liu, country manager, Sonatus Taiwan. “This collaboration can help Taiwanese firms stay competitive in the rapidly evolving automotive industry and meet the growing demands for software-defined vehicles.”

Sonatus’ software platform is currently in production in Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis vehicles—and will be in millions of cars by 2024. Sonatus has grown its team significantly and expanded its presence in France, Italy, China, Japan, and now Taiwan to continue the growth momentum of its products and solutions with OEMs in these competitive markets.

Additional resources:

Video – Announcement from Stephen Liu (English subtitles)

Video – Announcement from Stephen Liu (Chinese subtitles)

ABOUT SONATUS

Sonatus is accelerating vehicle software innovation and the transition towards software-defined vehicles. Our platforms and products serve as the key building blocks that allow automotive companies and their ecosystem to innovate faster and deliver continuous improvements in costs, capabilities, reliability, and user experience over the vehicle lifespan. Sonatus’ award-winning software platform is in mass production vehicles from Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis today and will grow to millions of cars by 2024. The company has raised more than $110 million USD with world-class automotive, technology, and venture investors including Foxconn, Hyundai Motor Group’s Kia Corporation, LG Electronics, Marvell, SAIC Capital, Translink Capital, UMC Capital, and Wanxiang Group Company. Sonatus is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA (Silicon Valley), with offices in Paris, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. For more information visit www.sonatus.com.

Contacts

Michael Cory



Director of Marketing & Communications



Sonatus



[email protected]