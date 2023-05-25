Sunlight Financial and Solar Insure Partner to Offer a 30-Year Monitoring and Warranty Service for Residential Solar Installations

NEW YORK & CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (“Sunlight Financial,” “Sunlight” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SUNL), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company, and Solar Insure, a leading solar monitoring and warranty company for consumers and installers, today announced a strategic partnership. The collaboration will enable Sunlight’s installer partners to seamlessly offer homeowners Solar Insure’s 30-year monitoring and solar warranty service for residential solar installations.

“Thoughtfully assessing risk has always been a strategic focus for Sunlight, as we have maintained the industry’s best credit performance through over $8 billion of funded solar loans,” said Matt Potere, CEO of Sunlight Financial. “Our new partnership with Solar Insure enables our installer partners to provide homeowners with a warranty, and peace of mind, for decades. Offering a warranty should help installers sell more solar, ensure homeowners receive a terrific long-term experience and improve loan performance. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Solar Insure to enhance the value proposition of residential solar.”

Through Sunlight, installers can access Solar Insure’s monitoring and warranty service, which has a wide range of benefits.

Parts Warranty – 30-year parts warranty for panels, inverters, optimizers, and racking

30-year parts warranty for panels, inverters, optimizers, and racking Labor Warranty – Competitive reimbursement rates for service call truck rolls and labor

Competitive reimbursement rates for service call truck rolls and labor Roof Penetration Warranty – 30-year warranty

30-year warranty Fast Payouts Claims typically get paid and processed in 7-10 days

Claims typically get paid and processed in 7-10 days No Deductibles Zero deductibles for homeowners for covered claims

“Solar Insure’s partnership with Sunlight Financial is an exciting step in our mission to protect homeowners who invest in solar and energy independence,” said Ara Agopian, Founder and CEO of Solar Insure. “As an industry leader in solar protection, having Sunlight Financial as a direct, stable, long-term partner will expand Solar Insure’s reach and streamline the experience for consumers and our installer partners. Our shared values of innovation and excellent customer service for homeowners will accelerate the growth of the solar industry.”

Solar installers that already partner with Sunlight Financial should contact their account managers to add Solar Insure’s monitoring and warranty product to their Sunlight Financial experience, through Sunlight’s technology platform, Orange®. Prospective partners can learn more and apply to partner with Sunlight and Solar Insure at https://sunlightfinancial.com/enroll/ and https://info.solarinsure.com/sunlight-affiliate-program.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial (NYSE: SUNL) is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Sunlight’s best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for both contractors and homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunlightfinancial.com.

About Solar Insure

For over 15 years, Solar Insure has provided peace of mind to homeowners and solar contractors through superior technology, innovation, service and an AM Best A-Rated insurance-backed warranty for residential and commercial solar energy systems. Solar Insure’s 30-year Monitoring and Warranty, with an optional 20-year Battery Warranty, is the best protection installers can provide their customers. The Solar Insure vision is to have Solar on every home in the US. Providing energy independence for all customers. To learn more, visit https://www.solarinsure.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

The information included herein and in any oral statements made in connection herewith may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as “could,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “outlook,“ “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Sunlight disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Sunlight cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Sunlight. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: material adverse impacts from macro-economic conditions including unprecedented interest rate increases on business, profitability and cash-flow, risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected operating and financial information with respect to Sunlight; risks related to Sunlight’s business and the timing of expected business milestones or results; global supply chain shortages, competition for skilled labor, and permitting delays; the effects of competition and regulatory risks, and the impacts of changes in legislation or regulations on Sunlight’s future business; the expiration, renewal, modification or replacement of the federal solar investment tax credit, rebates and other incentives; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunlight’s business or future results; Sunlight’s ability to sustain profitability and to attract and retain its relationships with third parties, including Sunlight’s capital providers and solar contractors; the financial performance of Sunlight’s capital providers and contractors; the willingness of Sunlight’s capital providers to fund loans on terms desired by relevant markets and economically favorable to Sunlight; the impact of inflation and increased interest rates on Sunlight’s capital providers and the cost and availability of credit from our capital providers as well as on the demand for solar panel installation and home improvement; changes in the retail prices of traditional utility generated electricity; the availability of solar panels, batteries and other components and raw materials; and such other risks and uncertainties discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Sunlight’s Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 4, 2023 and Sunlight’s 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 15, 2023. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described herein occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Sunlight’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

