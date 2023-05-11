SuperBuzz Announces Change of Auditor

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2023) – SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) (“SuperBuzz” or the “Company“), one of a select few GPT-oriented companies currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is pleased to announce that that it has changed its auditor from Ziv Haft Certified Public Accountants (Israel), a BDO Member Firm (the “Former Auditor“) to Bassi & Karimjee LLP (the “Successor Auditor“). The Former Auditor resigned effective April 26, 2023, at the Company’s request, and the Company’s board of directors, upon the audit committee’s recommendation, appointed the Successor Auditor to fill the resulting vacancy until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders.

The change of auditor notice required pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102“) and associated material have been filed on SEDAR under the Company’s profile within the prescribed time period. There were no reservations or modified opinions in any auditor’s reports, nor any reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 in connection with the audits by the Former Auditor of the Company’s most recently completed financial year or any subsequent period.

About SuperBuzz

SuperBuzz is an innovative tool for digital marketers built with GPT-3 and powered by natural language processing. Through automation, small to medium-sized businesses can effortlessly scale their marketing efforts using push notifications to keep customers engaged. SuperBuzz was designed with advanced machine learning algorithms, allowing users to easily create automated campaigns that drastically reduce the time needed for daily marketing tasks. For more information about the Company, please visit www.superbuzz.io. SuperBuzz Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “SPZ”.

Additional information in respect of the Company’s business is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For Additional Information, Contact:
Liran Brenner
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 972 548167755
Email: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

