Telesis Bio to Present at SynBioBeta 2023

Highlighting application of the Molecular Biology Workstation to accelerating vaccine and biologics discovery

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO), a leader in automated multi-omic and synthetic biology solutions, today announced they will be showcasing their benchtop automation solutions for synthetic biology at SynBioBeta 2023 which is being held May 23-25 in Oakland, California.

Telesis Bio will present in two speaker sessions: Todd R. Nelson, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Telesis Bio and David Brown, Ph.D., Director R&D, RNAimmune will present “Beyond COVID: Leveraging synthetic biology to advance the potential of mRNA-based vaccines” on Tuesday May 23rd. RNAimmune will showcase the application of the BioXp platform for accelerating their vaccine discovery workflows. Daniel Gibson, Ph.D., CTO and Co-founder will present “Streamlining molecular biology workflows throughout biologics discovery” on Wednesday, May 24th. His presentation will focus on the BioXp platform technology and updates on expanding capabilities in synthetic biology, library preparation for NGS and application of on-demand automated synthesis with SOLA EDS technology.

The award winning BioXp® system and associated BioXp® De novo and Select synthesis kits as well as NGS library prep kits provide a complete automated solution for accelerating many synthetic biology and genomics workflows throughout discovery. The system assists researchers in optimizing their discovery process by enabling sequence to screening in days, rather than weeks or months with alternative methods.

Telesis Bio will also present in two poster sessions at the conference: Qi Zhang, Ph.D. Scientist, R&D will present “Automated solutions for addressing mRNA synthesis bottlenecks in therapeutics discovery” and David Weiss, Director of Product Management will present “Construction & Sequence Verification of Custom Genomes: Using the BioXp to streamline design to test workflow” to showcase application of the NGS library preparation kits for plasmid sequencing on the BioXp platform.

For more information on Telesis Bio at SynBiobeta visit: https://telesisbio.com/synbiobeta-2023/

About Telesis Bio

Telesis Bio is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Telesis Bio is enabling rapid, accurate and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The award-winning BioXp® system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA and RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Telesis Bio is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit www.telesisbio.com.

