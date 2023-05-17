Tesla Veteran Appointed as Senior Vice President of Car Subscription Company, Autonomy

SANTA MONICA, Calif.,–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Autonomy™, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, announced that auto finance industry veteran, Leopold Visser, has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations. With over two decades of experience in the auto finance and insurance industry across Europe, Asia, and North America, Leopold’s appointment signals a commitment by Autonomy to transform the way we protect EVs and their drivers as well as how we access them. Leopold brings valuable expertise and knowledge to Autonomy’s mission to make carbon-neutral mobility accessible and affordable.





Leopold has held numerous leadership roles including Chief Financial Officer, Chief Risk Officer, and Managing Director for the BMW Group Financial Services. During his tenure, he was instrumental in expanding the company’s presence in China and the Asia Pacific. Taking China’s operation from about 150 people to over 750 associates and opening up a new dealership every week. Later, as Senior Director of Finance at Tesla, Leopold founded and implemented Tesla Insurance globally, which revolutionized the auto insurance industry and, according to Elon Musk, is on track to represent as much as 30-40% of the Tesla car business’ future value.

As an avowed crusader for creating a better consumer experience for automotive shoppers, Leopold joined Carvana in April 2020 as part of the management team that helped the company grow exponentially as the fastest-growing used automotive retailer in US history. “I believe in the agency of the consumer and their right to a hassle-free, flexible, and fair way to access mobility. Now is the time for a massive change in how we improve our understanding of mobility. The industry is ready, and the movement has started. I am genuinely passionate about being part of a team who are looking to improve the experience of carbon neutral mobility,” said Leopold Visser, Senior Vice President at Autonomy.

“We are thrilled to have Leopold join our team as he shares our fearless attitude towards this innovative startup that is revolutionizing the automotive industry,” said Scott Painter, CEO and Founder of Autonomy. “He embodies the energy that we need to propel us forward, and he is aligned with our mission.”

Leopold’s arrival comes at a pivotal moment for the industry. As car ownership shifts towards more flexible models, Autonomy is uniquely positioned to lead this shift. Vehicle subscriptions are increasingly being seen as the future. With subscription-based models, consumers have access to Autonomy’s fleet of electric vehicles without the commitment of purchasing or leasing a specific vehicle.

“I am excited to be once again working with Leopold,” said George Bauer, President and Chairman of Autonomy. “His passion for changing the auto industry and his ability to anticipate future trends as well as his commitment to transparency, fairness, and flexibility, aligns perfectly with our mission at Autonomy to provide easy and flexible mobility options to our customers. Leopold’s leadership is going to be critical for our growth.”

About Autonomy

Autonomy is a mission-driven company that uses technology to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by making them more accessible and affordable. The company was founded by Scott Painter and Georg Bauer, disruptors in the auto retail, finance, and insurance industries who pioneered the Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) category with the first-ever used-vehicle subscription offering, Fair. Building upon that experience, Autonomy is up-leveling its commitment to carbon neutrality and financial inclusion. Its customers have driven over 11 million miles to date, saving more than 9.7 million pounds of CO2 from being emitted into the earth’s atmosphere. Easier to qualify for than a lease, its low commitment, 100% digital solution allows people to pay monthly on their credit card and aims to get more people driving EVs who otherwise might not be eligible or interested in traditional lease or loan products. And unlike leases of loans, everyone who qualifies is charged the same rate regardless of FICO score. Autonomy believes that the future of mobility is electric. It exists to enable that transition more rapidly through innovations in technology, finance, and insurance. Autonomy relies on partnerships with AutoNation and Tesla to bring easier and more affordable ways for people to access electric vehicles. Autonomy is based in Santa Monica, California.

