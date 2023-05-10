Toyota Racing Development announces official relationship with Segra

Segra Named Official IT Infrastructure Partner of TRD

SALISBURY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toyota Racing Development (TRD) is pleased to announce an official partnership with Segra, one of the largest independent fiber infrastructure bandwidth companies in the Eastern U.S. With over a century of helping customers achieve connectivity, Segra has been named as the Official IT Infrastructure Partner of TRD, along with receiving official status in Toyota’s single-make series, the GR Cup. Segra will receive branding on all GR Cup cars as part of this new relationship.

“We are honored to have been chosen as the Official IT Infrastructure Partner for Toyota Racing Development,” says Kevin T. Hart, CEO of Segra. “As TRD continues to grow their IT and connectivity requirements, we are ready to provide TRD our full suite of best-in-class services. Segra’s technology and company culture align with TRD’s values, and we are excited about the endless possibilities our partnership will create.”

Segra’s 125-year knowledge of connectivity is going to help TRD stay better connected across the country. With over 30,000 route miles of advanced fiber infrastructure, Segra’s network features the latest advances in IP, ethernet and dark fiber architectures. Their technology is going to help all of TRD’s offices across the country stay better connected to push for the best results on track. Segra joins a wide ranging list of official TRD partners, including ExxonMobil, HARMAN Automotive, Safelite AutoGlass, Apex Tool Group, Yahoo, Stratasys, GF Machining Solutions and Racing Force Group.

“We are pleased to announce this official relationship with Segra,” said David Wilson, president, TRD. “Segra’s industry-leading reliability and fiber network is going to help us at TRD stay connected from Costa Mesa to the new GR Garage in Mooresville, to race tracks across the country. Quality connection is critical to great results, and we know with Segra we found the perfect partner to help us achieve that.”

Segra’s on-track branding in the GR Cup series will begin at the Circuit of the Americas race weekend from May 19-21.

About Segra

Built on a 125-year legacy of connectivity, Segra owns and operates over 30,000 route miles of advanced fiber infrastructure network throughout the mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. With employees across 90 facilities, including 14 sales offices and 9 data centers serving 44 markets, Segra is one of the largest independent fiber network companies in the Eastern US. Segra has a broad and dense service footprint that provides state-of-the-art Ethernet, MPLS, dark fiber, advanced data center services, IP and managed services, voice and cloud solutions, all backed by its industry-leading service and reliability. Customers include healthcare and higher education organizations, carriers, enterprises, and governments. For more information about Segra’s technology and commitment to customer care, visit segra.com.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 20 electrified options, with more in showrooms later this year.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Contacts

Segra PR Contacts:

Zenita Henderson, Segra



980.402.2349



[email protected]

Maya Lindsay, BNO



215.430.2006



[email protected]

Toyota Racing Development PR Contacts:

Lisa Hughes Kennedy, Golin for Toyota Racing Development



704-902-6476



[email protected]

Cody Poor, Golin for Toyota Racing Development



323-578-7159



[email protected]