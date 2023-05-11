VIQ Solutions Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PHOENIX, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX and Nasdaq: VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023. Results are reported in US dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).

“The increasing demand for digital content by global organizations necessitates the implementation of innovative, specialized technology to process data more swiftly and in a secure and precise manner. Transcribers play a critical role in leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to achieve greater productivity and accuracy rates to meet evidentiary standards. We are encouraged by our strong Q1 bookings that represent an increase of 69% from the same period in 2022,” said Sebastien Paré, VIQ’s Chief Executive Officer.

“We are pleased to have completed the migration to the Queensland contract. Despite short-term revenue impacts, it is a crucial step to provide us with revenue predictability as we continue to scale. We believe this contract, combined with the effects of foreign currency exchange, would have normalized quarter-over-quarter revenue showing growth in Australian revenue.” said Sebastien Paré.

First Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

$2.8M 1 of net new bookings sold for the quarter, representing 69% increase from Q1 2022.

of net new bookings sold for the quarter, representing 69% increase from Q1 2022. First active installations of NetScribe sold in India for an International Transcription Company.

First quarter in full implementation of Queensland contract in Australia.

Initial sales closed in the ORdigiNAL agreement.

Launched CapturePro Mobile

“As we pivot to meet market demand for SaaS solutions, there will be a positive impact to the revenue mix for organic and run rate revenue. This change is expected to protect long-term revenue and ultimately lead to significant margin improvement but will impact our top line revenue in the short term. Q1 had a slight decline in our U.S. revenue due to the acceleration of SaaS sales in Insurance and Law Enforcement,” said Susan Sumner, VIQ’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $10.1 million, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 13%, in the same period of the prior year, was primarily due to the expected change in the Queensland contract.

Gross profit was $4.4 million, or 44.0% of revenue, compared to $5.5 million, or 47.6% of revenue in the same period of the prior year. The decrease in the gross margin was primarily due to the expected change in the Queensland contract.

Net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, versus net loss of $2.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted share in the same period of the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA1 deficit of $1.1 million, versus Adjusted EBITDA deficit of $0.9 million in the same period in the prior year. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA deficit was primarily due to decreased gross profit, partially offset by decreased selling and administrative expenses primarily due to lower insurance premiums, reduction in IT related costs due to system integrations and lower headcount related costs due to organizational restructuring.

1 Represents a non-IFRS measure. Please refer to the “Non-IFRS Measures” section below and the reconciliation tables at the end of this press release.

“With a focus on cost-containment and the refinancing in January, we were able to shore up our balance sheet. The new senior debt facility with Beedie Investments Ltd. extends the terms of our lending and will provide additional capacity to fuel our future growth while allowing the Company to execute on our operational plans to drive margin improvement. ” said Alexie Edwards, VIQ’s Chief Financial Officer.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company held a total of $2.5 million in cash. On January 13, 2023, the Company entered a senior debt facility with Beedie Investments Ltd, with maximum available funds of $15 million. Twelve ($12) million of the Loan was provided to the Company as an initial advance with an additional $3 million available to the Company to be drawn in subsequent advances in a minimum of $1 million tranches subject to the Company satisfying certain conditions.

Conference Call Details

VIQ will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. The call will consist of updates by Sebastien Paré, VIQ’s CEO, Alexie Edwards, VIQ’s CFO, and Susan Sumner, VIQ’s President and COO, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Investors may access a live webcast of the call on the Company’s website at www.viqsolutions.com/investors or by dialing 1-888-440-4052 (North America toll-free) or +1-646-960-0827 (international) to be connected to the call by an operator using conference ID number 4983233. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through the same link approximately one hour after the conference call concludes.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements (typically contain statements with words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “propose”, “project” or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur). These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements with respect to the Company’s strategy, improvements to margins, and the conference call to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2023 results.

Forward-looking statements are based on several factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although VIQ believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because VIQ can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, recent initiatives and that sales and prospects may increase revenue. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions that have been used.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s annual report form on SEC Form 20-F form dated April 3, 2023, and form on SEC Form 20-F/A on April 13, 2023 and in the Company’s other materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.

These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. Such estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect or overstated. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or alter such statements or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

VIQ Solutions Inc.



Consolidated Statements of Financial Position



(Expressed in United States dollars, Unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash $ 2,513,529 $ 1,657,571 Trade and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 5,992,968 5,305,728 Income tax recoverable 102,978 104,670 Inventories 38,649 37,807 Prepaid expenses and deposits 1,638,044 2,050,661 Non-current assets 10,286,168 9,156,437 Restricted cash 255,397 463,743 Property and equipment 1,312,485 1,432,133 Right-of-use assets, net 920,751 1,058,600 Intangible assets, net 9,933,942 10,731,917 Goodwill 11,981,099 12,047,048 Deferred tax assets 704,469 655,004 Total assets $ 35,394,311 $ 35,544,882 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables and accrued liabilities $ 6,170,348 $ 5,937,880 Income tax payable 37,532 45,212 Share-based payment liability 45,893 31,487 Derivative warrant liability 444,175 290,712 Current portion of long-term debt 509,425 8,634,258 Current portion of lease obligations 478,582 487,673 Contract liabilities 1,810,039 1,745,415 Non-current liabilities 9,495,994 17,172,637 Deferred tax liability 607,109 868,643 Long-term debt 9,168,792 19,812 Long-term lease obligations 634,491 718,575 Other long-term liabilities 1,019,491 1,121,805 Total liabilities 20,925,877 19,901,472 Shareholders’ Equity Capital stock 74,690,527 74,690,527 Contributed surplus 8,164,549 5,892,192 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,202,006 ) (1,214,354 ) Deficit (67,184,636 ) (63,724,955 ) Total shareholders’ equity 14,468,434 15,643,410 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 35,394,311 $ 35,544,882

VIQ Solutions Inc.



Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss



(Expressed in United States dollars, Unaudited) Three months ended March 31 2023 2022 Revenue $ 10,052,571 $ 11,524,981 Cost of Sales 5,624,614 6,035,932 Gross Profit 4,427,957 5,489,049 Expenses Selling and administrative expenses 5,361,301 6,136,309 Research and development expenses 144,809 199,085 Stock based compensation 333,292 952,196 Gain on revaluation of options – (708,447 ) Gain on revaluation of RSUs (56,946 ) (174,253 ) (Gain) loss on revaluation of the derivative warrant liability 158,752 (886,816 ) Foreign exchange loss 237,018 258,760 Depreciation 226,159 135,714 Amortization 1,130,303 1,023,630 Interest expense 333,836 339,713 Accretion and other financing costs 163,716 132,973 (Gain) loss on contingent consideration (10,389 ) 103,561 Impairment of goodwill and intangibles 157,464 – Restructuring costs 27,412 14,381 Business acquisition costs – 21,464 Other income (5,094 ) (609 ) Total expenses 8,201,633 7,547,661 Current income tax expense 7,362 62,507 Deferred income tax recovery (321,357 ) (111,203 ) Income tax recovery (313,995 ) (48,696 ) Net loss for the period $ (3,459,681 ) $ (2,009,916 ) Exchange gain on translating foreign operations 12,348 412,798 Comprehensive loss for the period $ (3,447,333 ) $ (1,597,118 ) Net loss per share Basic (0.10 ) (0.07 ) Diluted (0.10 ) (0.07 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic 34,649,697 29,881,717 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted 34,649,697 29,881,717

VIQ Solutions Inc.



Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures



(Expressed in United States dollars) (Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA, the most directly comparable IFRS measure for the periods ended March 31, 2023, and 2022:

Three months ended



March 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2022 Net Loss (3,459,681) (2,009,916) Add: Depreciation 226,159 135,714 Amortization 1,130,303 1,023,630 Interest expense 333,836 339,713 Current income tax expense 7,362 62,507 Deferred income tax recovery (321,357) (111,203) EBITDA (2,083,378) (559,555) Accretion and other financing costs 163,716 132,973 Gain on revaluation of options – (708,447) Gain on revaluation of RSUs (56,946) (174,253) (Gain) loss on revaluation of the derivative warrant liability 158,752 (886,816) Impairment of Intangible assets 157,464 – Restructuring costs 27,412 14,381 Business acquisition costs – 21,464 Other income (5,094) (609) Stock-based compensation 333,292 952,196 Foreign exchange loss 237,018 258,760 Adjusted EBITDA (1,067,764) (949,906)

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures are used by management to provide additional insight into our performance and financial condition. We believe non-IFRS measures are an important part of the financial reporting process and are useful in communicating information that complements and supplements the consolidated financial statements. Adjusted EBITDA and bookings are not measures recognized by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA and bookings may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) as determined in accordance with IFRS.

To evaluate the Company’s operating performance as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the term “Adjusted EBITDA” refers to net income (loss) before adjusting earnings for stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, accretion and other financing expense, (gain) loss on revaluation of options, (gain) loss on revaluation of restricted share units, gain (loss) on revaluation of derivative warrant liability, restructuring costs, (gain) loss on revaluation of conversion feature liability, loss on repayment of long-term debt, business acquisition costs, impairment of goodwill and intangibles, other expense (income), foreign exchange (gain) loss, current and deferred income tax expense. We believe that the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are not connected to and do not represent the operating performance of the Company.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed as well as expenses related to stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, impairment of goodwill and intangibles, other expense (income), and foreign exchange (gain) loss. Accordingly, we believe that this measure may also be useful to investors in enhancing their understanding of the Company’s operating performance.

We calculate “Bookings” for a given period as the estimated contract value (for services tied to volume) of our recurring client contracts entered into during the period from (i) new clients and (ii) net upgrades by existing clients within the same workload, plus the actual (not annualized) estimated value of professional services consulting, advisory or project-based orders received, software licenses, subscriptions, SaaS, and hardware during the period.

Recurring client contracts are any contracts entered into on a multi-year or month-to-month basis, but excluding any professional services contracts for consulting, advisory or project-based work, software license and hardware.

We use Bookings to measure the amount of new business generated in a period, which we believe is an important indicator of new client acquisition and our ability to cross-sell new services to existing clients. Bookings are also used by management as a factor in determining performance-based compensation for our sales force. While we believe Bookings, in combination with other metrics, are an indicator of our near-term future revenue opportunity, it is not intended to be used as a projection of future revenue. Booking information is a non-IFRS measure, which involves judgments, estimates and assumptions, which does not have a standard industry definition. Our calculation of Bookings may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies.

