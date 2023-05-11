Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTIN): Invitation to Capital Markets Day on 14th of June at the metformin manufacturing plant in Kragerø

Vistin Pharma will host a Capital Markets Day (CMD) for all interested parties on the 14th of June at its production plant in Stuttlidalen 4 at Fikkjebakke in Kragerø. The invitation is attached.

Please register your attendance by sending an e-mail to [email protected] by 1st of June.

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97 05 36 21

[email protected]

Attachment