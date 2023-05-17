XBiotech Commences Tender Offer to Purchase up to $80,000,000 Worth of Its Shares

AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xbiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) (“Xbiotech”) announced today that it commenced a “modified Dutch auction” issuer tender offer to purchase up to $80,000,000 in value of its common shares, or such lesser number of common shares as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a price not greater than $4.00 nor less than $3.80 per common share, to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest (the “Offer”). The Offer is made upon the terms and subject to the conditions described in an offer to purchase dated May 17, 2023, the related letter of transmittal and the website established for purposes of effectuating the Offer. The closing price of XBiotech’s common shares on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on May 17, 2023, the last trading day before the commencement of the Offer, was $3.48 per share. The Offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 15, 2023, unless the Offer is extended.

XBiotech believes that the Offer represents an efficient mechanism to provide XBiotech’s shareholders with the opportunity to tender all or a portion of their shares and thereby receive a return of some or all of their investment in XBiotech if they so elect. The Offer provides shareholders with an opportunity to obtain liquidity with respect to all or a portion of their shares without the potential disruption to XBiotech’s share price.

The Offer is not contingent upon obtaining any financing. However, the Offer is subject to a number of other terms and conditions, which are described in detail in the offer to purchase. Specific instructions and a complete explanation of the terms and conditions of the Offer are contained in the offer to purchase, the letter of transmittal, the offer website and the related materials. The offer to purchase, the letter of transmittal (which contains information on how to access the offer website) and the related materials are being mailed to shareholders of record.

None of XBiotech, the members of its board of directors (including the Independent Committee of its board of directors who authorized the Offer), the information agent or the depositary makes any recommendation as to whether any shareholder should participate or refrain from participating in the Offer or as to the price or prices at which shareholders may choose to tender their shares in the Offer.

Computershare Trust Company, N.A. will serve as the depositary for the Offer and Georgeson LLC will serve as information agent for the Offer. Shareholders with questions, or who would like to receive additional copies of the Offer documents may call or email the information agent for the Offer at (877) 278-4775 or [email protected]

About XBiotech

XBiotech is a biosciences company dedicated to pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies based on its True HumanTM antibody proprietary technology. XBiotech is currently advancing a pipeline of antibody therapies to redefine the standards of care in oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, XBiotech is also leading the development of innovative biotech manufacturing technologies designed to more rapidly, cost-effectively and flexibly produce therapies urgently needed by patients worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.xbiotech.com.

Contact

Wenyi Wei

[email protected]

Tel: 512-386-2900