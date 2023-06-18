18th Edition of Information Security Summit Indonesia

Physical Conference on 20th July 2023

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 9, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – After successful 17 editions of Information Security Summit, Exito is all set to host another milestone event- which serves as an ideal platform to enhance insights on Gateway to Securing Indonesia’s Cyberspace. The Information Security Summit is an invitation-only in-person event exclusively for cybersecurity leaders from leading businesses, institutions and government establishments in Indonesia.

The Summit is taking place with the support of Badan Siber Dan Sandi Negara (National Cyber Security of Indonesia), Kominfo and CSIRT (Indonesia Cyber Security Independent resilience Team).

At the Information Security Summit, Indonesia, you will hear from the top security experts on strategy, action plans and best practices to build resilient and risk-averse digital enterprises. The summit will have panel discussions, round-tables, industry keynotes and solution showcases that will enable security leaders to chart out the optimal strategic path.

The summit will be attended by 150+ CISO’s, CIO’s, Heads of Digital Transformation, IT Infrastructure, Cyber security, Information and Communication Technologies and other experts in this domain. This platform will equip you with the essential tools to risk-proof your businesses.

Get ready to hear from these Industry Experts at the Global CX Summit-

R.M. Wibawanto Nugroho Widodo, Deputy Head of National Defence and Security Affairs National Resilience Institute Alumni Association's Strategic Center Republic of Indonesia.

Rudi Lumanto, Chairman CSIRT.ID.

Timothy Were, Deputy Director State Department of ICT and Innovation in Kenya's Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs. Republic of Kenya.

Dr. Eng. Hary Budiarto M. Kom, IPM Head of Human Resources, Research and Development Agency, Ministry of Communications and Informatics, Republic of Indonesia.

Ir. Arif Ilham Adnan, ST., MBA., MSc Deputy Chairman and Founder Association of Digital Leader Indonesia Chairman of Permanent Committee Jakarta Chamber of Commerce and Industry Republic of Indonesia.

Andang Nugroho, President ISC2 Jakarta Chapter.

Dr. Lukas Chairman, Indonesia Artificial Intelligence Society.

Muhammad Arif Angga, Chairman Association of Indonesian Internet Service Providers.

Marsudi Wahyu Kisworo, Board of Governors The National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN).

The summit will feature discussions on topics like:-

The State of Cybersecurity in South-East Asia.

Cyber strategies for strengthening Critical Infrastructures.

Formulating a National Cyber Security Strategy in the Indo-Pacific.

Fostering Law of the Internet in Cyberspace.

Integrity and Security in a Changing Threat Landscape.

Building Cybersecurity Immunity – Ransomware Strategy Plan, Prevention and Response.

Adoption of Threat Intelligence: Making organizations safer with Threat Management.

Fortifying Endpoint security solution and Ensuring Compliances.

Who can attend?

The Information Security Summit will be attended by top executives and leaders like Chief Information Security Officer, Chief Information Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Head of IT Infrastructure, Heads of Information security, Chief Cloud Officer and Cloud Security Architecture from a variety of industries including Government Industry, BFSI & Fintech, Telecom, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics and Supply Chain, Retail & E-Commerce, Aerospace & Defence, Hospitality, FMCG and Utilities.

For more information on Information Security Summit, Indonesia, you can refer to our website .

About Exito

We are a global B2B business events company focused on crafting bespoke solutions and contexts by designing platforms that create new business opportunities for our clients across concepts and industries.We cherish the trust over the last 12 years garnered from our partnering organizations globally, and with a growing team of young, vibrant, and creative individuals, Exito aims at success and perfection!

Contact:

Mithun Gopinath

Manager-Projects

Exito Media Concepts

[email protected]

