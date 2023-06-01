Abacode Appoints Former Iron Mountain Executive, Donna Houk, as EVP of Global Sales

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Abacode, one of the fastest-growing Cybersecurity and Compliance firms in the United States, announced today that Donna Houk has joined the leadership team as Executive Vice President of Global Sales.

In this pivotal role, Donna will lead Abacode’s revenue teams encompassing sales, marketing, customer success, and revenue ops. Donna will work closely with the Abacode leadership team, Board of Directors, and Advisory Board to strategically accelerate Abacode’s growth trajectory while enhancing the value customers receive from Abacode services.

Most recently, Donna led Global Marketing at Iron Mountain, a F1000 global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. During her tenure, she helped establish them as a global leader in each of their service categories. Prior to her Marketing role, Donna held leadership positions in sales, account management and customer experience. She is a proven commercial leader with experience driving customer-centric solutions, building and executing effective go-to-market plans and leveraging cross-functional partnerships – resulting in growth and exceptional customer experiences.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Donna as a key addition to our leadership team,” said Michael Ferris, Abacode Chief Executive Officer. “Her global visibility, knowledge and experience within sales, marketing, and customer success will bring a new level of strength to our rapidly expanding team. Her proven track record of success in driving revenue growth and delivering exceptional customer experiences is not only a huge win for the Abacode team, but a win for our clients and partners, as well.”

Abacode is a Managed Cybersecurity & Compliance Provider (MCCP™). Abacode combines leading technologies and professional services to implement holistic, framework-based Cybersecurity and Compliance programs for clients throughout the world. Abacode’s unique model empowers organizations to obtain security and compliance results four times faster than industry average, at a lower cost and a more efficient, consolidated approach.

For more information on Abacode’s Unified Managed Cybersecurity & Compliance Services visit https://abacode.com

