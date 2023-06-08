Adobe Brings World’s First AI-Accelerated Content Supply Chain Solution to Europe To Fuel Experience-Led Growth

Comprehensive solution connects Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Creative Cloud, empowering brands to drive efficiencies and major cost savings while delivering personalization at scale

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, at Adobe Summit EMEA 2023 – the industry’s leading Digital Experience Conference – Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced enhanced features for its Content Supply Chain solution and showcased strong momentum among European customers and partners. Adobe’s solution, which connects Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Creative Cloud applications to deliver personalized customer experiences and drive experience-led growth, now includes Adobe Firefly for Enterprise, accelerating content creation with the market’s only commercially safe creative generative AI solution.

Adobe’s Content Supply Chain solution improves the end-to-end process of producing and delivering content to fuel effective customer experiences. At most organizations, the content supply chain is a web of disconnected workflows and systems that often break down, challenging teams faced with rising content demands. As a result, many brands are paying spiraling costs, missing revenue opportunities and dealing with team burnout, while struggling to deliver engaging customer experiences that drive real business impact.

“As demand for content continues to surge, Adobe is the only company with the expertise and portfolio to connect the end-to-end content creation and delivery process for optimized performance,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, Adobe Experience Cloud platform and products at Adobe. “We’re excited to bring our unique Content Supply Chain solution to European customers, empowering them to deliver personalized experiences that translate to substantial business value.”

The world’s largest brands trust Adobe to help them create and deliver engaging content and customer experiences. Accelerated by Firefly and new Adobe Sensei GenAI services, Adobe alone provides the full range of industry-leading creative and experience applications, integrations and services necessary to support every step of the content process – from planning and production to delivery and analysis. Adobe’s Content Supply Chain solution equips brands to build high-functioning systems that deliver the effective, personalized content customers now expect, while providing leaders with unparalleled visibility and control across operations and costs.

Key features include:

Scaling content creation with generative AI : Adobe’s solution will speed and ease content creation by deeply integrating a variety of generative AI capabilities and services. New Firefly for Enterprise extends commercially viable image generation across teams and companies, empowering millions of enterprise users to leverage Firefly both as a standalone service, and within Adobe Express, so anyone can quickly and easily generate, edit and share standout, on-brand content. New Sensei GenAI services leverage multiple large language models to generate and modify text-based experiences. Anchored in Adobe Experience Platform, these services bring an organization’s data and content together under a common language model. This rich data set allows brands to train generative AI models on proprietary customer insights, customizing the output for brand-specific use cases. One new feature in Adobe Experience Manager, Marketing Copy Generation, allows brands to quickly create and modify on-brand copy for digital “front doors” such as websites and mobile apps.

While all brands must navigate complex data, governance and localization requirements, European companies face special challenges due to a variety of regulations, languages and cultural considerations they must navigate. Adobe’s Content Supply solution automates many of these processes, helping brands deliver relevant, effective content while complying with both customer expectations and regulatory standards. The power of Adobe: Adobe’s Content Supply Chain solution brings together Adobe Creative Cloud for Enterprise, Adobe Workfront, Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Experience Platform, Adobe Express for Enterprise, Frame.io and Adobe’s Firefly and Sensei GenAI capabilities – as well as an array of integrations and services.

Customer and Partner Momentum

Many global and European brands are already starting to leverage Adobe’s new solution to scale personalization and achieve efficiencies. Early adopters include luxury clothing brand Asprey, Cisco, Philip Morris and premium all-electric automotive brand smart Europe.

“The prospect of implementing the content supply chain is hugely exciting,” said Aidan Connor, chief technology officer at Asprey. “The ability to use generative AI to produce quality digital content, faster – and at scale – would be a game-changer for Asprey. This innovative technology will save on costs, while empowering us to generate personalized content we need to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Our work with Adobe has already proven incredibly valuable – one of the biggest advantages has been the way each product works together to transform our digital offering as a brand. We’re incredibly excited at the prospect of optimizing our content creation and elevating our entire digital consumer experience.”

“We at smart Europe are excited about Adobe’s Content Supply Chain solution as it enables us to plan, create, manage, edit, use and customize assets in a single environment, helping us to be cost efficient and reduce complexity across workflows,” explains Björn Schick, CXO at smart Europe.

Adobe is also partnering with top global consulting firms and media agencies – including Accenture, IBM, Omnicom and Publicis – to help brands transform and optimize their content supply chains.

