Advancements in Multiomics: Automation of RNAscopeTM on NanoVIP® Saves 50% Reagent Cost and 65% Hands-on Time in Spatial Biology Research

Fremont, California, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Omicsveu is committed to advance the pace of Spatial Biology research through yet another achievement, automating RNAscopeTM manual protocol with NanoVIP® All-in-One autostainer. Using manufacturer’s supplied protocols and reagents, NanoVIP® successfully reduced the hands-on time of RNAscopeTM’s protocol from over 3 hours to under 1 hour and probe usage by 50% via decrease in reaction volumes. Additionally, automation NanoVIP® reduced overall assay time by 20%. Due to the simple plug & play, intuitive platform, and user-friendly operating software, NanoVIP® doesn’t require highly skilled operators to achieve optimum and consistent results. These substantial accomplishments in time- and cost-savings enables investigators to further accelerate research discoveries through streamlined workflows with clean, crisp, intense and consistent staining.

“Omicsveu is committed to advance the pace of scientific research in order to improve cancer survival rates and quality of life for patients,” said Dr. Krishan Kalra, CEO of Omicsveu. “By streamlining and automating manual RNAscopeTM protocol with NanoVIP®, researchers can more quickly obtain reliable and consistent results with minimal time and reagent cost.“