Aiming to Realize an Ever-Better Mobility Society, Toyota Mobility Foundation Selects 12 Teams for 2023 to Work on Activities in the “Mobility for ALL” Category of its Idea Contest

Toyota City, Japan, Jun 7, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – In March of this year, Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) accepted applications for new ideas for fiscal 2023 and selected 12 teams to work on activities in the “Mobility for ALL–Bringing the Potential of Mobility to Everyone” category of its Make a Move Project, an idea contest aiming to realize the practical implementation of ideas and solutions in society.

Contest website: https://mobility-contest.jp/department1-2023/

In the “Mobility for ALL–Bringing the Potential of Mobility to Everyone” category of this contest, which started in 2022, ideas were publicly solicited for solving mobility issues at race circuits and traveling to and from them, as well as for enabling everyone, regardless of disability, to enjoy motorsports. The 12 teams were selected from among the applications received based on the perspectives of relevant parties, the innovativeness of the proposals, and the opinions of outside experts. The 12 teams passing this initial screening process are awarded grants (up to 20 million yen per project) to facilitate activities geared toward realizing the practical implementation of their ideas in society.

The 12 teams selected for this year and the eight finalists from fiscal 2022 will conduct verification tests at Japanese Endurance Race Super Taikyu to be held at Mobility Resort Motegi on September 2-3, 2023.

To have more people participate and work together on the project, this year’s verification testing will be conducted not only by the teams but also by people with disabilities and outside experts, as we aim to further expand the community in which the teams compete with and help each other.

Since its founding, the Toyota Motor Corporation has conducted its business activities with the aim of creating a prosperous society through automobiles while respecting all stakeholders, including customers, business partners, employees, and the local communities in which it operates. Accordingly, TMF was established in August 2014 to conduct activities that benefit the public good.

Aiming to realize a mobility society in which everyone can move about freely, TMF is working to solve mobility issues around the world through a diverse range of projects. Going forward, the Toyota Group, working in cooperation with various partners and utilizing the technologies and knowhow it has cultivated through its business activities, will continue to promote undertakings that are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while contributing to the realization of a society where people can lead rich and fulfilling lives.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/39280496.html.

