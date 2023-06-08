All-New Adobe Express With Firefly Revolutionizes How Creators and Brands Design and Share Standout Content

Adobe Firefly Generative AI now integrated directly into Express workflows, enabling one-of-a-kind designs with speed and ease

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) kicked off Adobe Summit EMEA 2023 – the industry’s leading Digital Experience Conference – by introducing a new beta version of Adobe Express, the all-in-one content creation app that makes it fast, easy and fun to design and share standout social media posts, videos, images, PDFs, flyers, logos and more. Powered by decades of Adobe’s world class creative technology, and now with Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, embedded directly into content workflows, Express is revolutionizing the way everyone –from creative professionals, creators, students, enterprises and brands – can create, collaborate and share standout content at the speed of their imaginations.

The latest version of Express brings the power and precision of Adobe’s popular photo, design, video, document and generative AI tools into a new all-in-one editor, making tasks like creating standout social video content, touching up images, editing PDFs and laying out amazing designs, fast and easy. With PDF support integrated into the all-in-one editor, it’s now even easier to import, edit and enhance PDFs to create visually stunning documents. Seamless integration with Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Experience Manager makes it simple to stay synced across applications, collaborate in real-time and deliver on-brand content at scale, whether you’re an individual, small business or large enterprise.

Firefly is now embedded directly into Express workflows, enabling creators at all skill levels to generate images and text effects with simple text prompts to enhance social media posts, posters, flyers and more. The integration of Firefly, a differentiated generative AI offering that is trained on a unique dataset, with Express will allow enterprises to produce limitless variations of on-brand creative collateral, scaling content creation beyond creative teams. Firefly content is trained on a unique dataset and tagged with Content Credentials, bringing critical trust and transparency to digital content wherever it travels. Firefly in Express makes creating standout content even easier, bringing more AI-power to the largest collection of beautiful, high-quality design and video templates, photos, music and assets for inspiration to get started.

“The new release of Adobe Express brings together technology from Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere and Acrobat with our Firefly generative AI models into a fun and easy web application experience allowing everyone, from individuals to large organizations to create content that stands out,” said David Wadhwani, president, Digital Media Business at Adobe. “Creators can now make stunning videos, designs and documents faster than ever before and our seamless workflows with our flagship applications give Creative Cloud subscribers even more control over the creative process.”

The Perfect Complement to Adobe’s Flagship Applications Across Creative Cloud, Experience Cloud and Document Cloud

Express is the perfect web complement to Creative Cloud, Experience Cloud and Acrobat applications. Now Creative Cloud members can seamlessly import, edit and stay synced across applications, collaborate in real-time and action quick tasks for social media creations or concept approval, all while empowering teams to stay on brand. For enterprises, seamless integration with Creative Cloud applications and Experience Manager democratizes creativity beyond design teams, and means organizations are enabled to create, collaborate and deliver content velocity at scale. Small and medium business owners can easily plan, schedule, preview and publish standout content, all from one place. Students can now work more collaboratively in real time to create shared projects, school posters, webpages, animated videos and more, while educators can get started quickly to create standout infographics, book reports and more, by easily adding unique visual elements, animation and effects.

Express Coming to Google Bard

Adobe is partnering with Google to bring Firefly and Express to Bard, Google’s experimental conversational AI service. In the coming months, Firefly will become the premier generative AI partner for Bard, powering and highlighting text-to-image capabilities. With the new Bard by Google integration, users at all skill levels will be able to describe their vision to Bard in their own words to create Firefly generated images directly in Bard, and then modify them using Express to create standout social posts, posters, flyers and more with inspiration from the largest collection of beautiful, high-quality templates and assets.

Additional Innovations in Adobe Express Include:

New all-in-one editor gives users the ability to make high-impact design elements, engaging video and images, stunning PDFs, animation and standout content ready for Instagram, TikTok and all their favorite channels and platforms.

gives users the ability to make high-impact design elements, engaging video and images, stunning PDFs, animation and standout content ready for Instagram, TikTok and all their favorite channels and platforms. Firefly integrated into Express makes it possible to generate custom images and text effects from just a description, using Text to Image and Text Effects features.

integrated into Express makes it possible to generate custom images and text effects from just a description, using Text to Image and Text Effects features. New video, multiple page templates and design elements bring even more inspiration to the largest collection of beautiful, high-quality content, now with nearly 200 million assets including video and design templates, royalty-free Adobe Stock images, video and audio assets, almost 22,000 fonts plus more icons, backgrounds and shapes.

bring even more inspiration to the largest collection of beautiful, high-quality content, now with nearly 200 million assets including video and design templates, royalty-free Adobe Stock images, video and audio assets, almost 22,000 fonts plus more icons, backgrounds and shapes. PDF support in the new all-in-one editor makes it even easier to import, edit and enhance documents to create visually stunning PDFs.

in the new all-in-one editor makes it even easier to import, edit and enhance documents to create visually stunning PDFs. More AI-power helps creators to take the guesswork out of design, and quickly find the perfect addition to content or get personalized template recommendations that fit unique styles, to create social media posts, videos, posters, flyers and more.

helps creators to take the guesswork out of design, and quickly find the perfect addition to content or get personalized template recommendations that fit unique styles, to create social media posts, videos, posters, flyers and more. Quick actions like remove background in images and videos, animate a character using just audio, convert to GIF and edit PDFs, make it even easier to create standout content quickly and simply.

like remove background in images and videos, animate a character using just audio, convert to GIF and edit PDFs, make it even easier to create standout content quickly and simply. Real-time collaboration and seamless review and commenting capabilities add speed to the creation process. Easily access, edit and work with creative assets from Photoshop and Illustrator directly within Express, or add linked files that always stay in sync across apps.

add speed to the creation process. Easily access, edit and work with creative assets from Photoshop and Illustrator directly within Express, or add linked files that always stay in sync across apps. Animations like Fade In, Pop, Flicker, Bungee bring text, photos, videos and assets to life in a new way. With Animate from Audio, powered by Adobe Character Animator, watch characters come to life with lips and gestures syncing to recorded dialogue.

Tune In: Adobe Summit EMEA

To watch the Adobe Summit EMEA keynotes online, as well as explore the event’s sessions, network with peers or speak live with an Adobe expert, visit the Summit EMEA web experience.

Availability

The latest release of Adobe Express is now available in beta. You can access Adobe Express beta for desktop, available free to all users—mobile is coming soon. For existing Adobe Creative Cloud members, the Adobe Express premium plan is included.

