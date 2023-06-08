Arctic Wolf Expands its Industry-leading $1 Million Security Operations Warranty to Europe and ANZ Regions

International customers gain access to financial support to help address the last mile of cyber risk and provide financial and business protection

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced the expansion of its Arctic Wolf Security Operations Warranty, the industry’s most comprehensive cybersecurity solution warranty, to eligible customers in Europe and Australia / New Zealand (ANZ). This revolutionary benefit provides qualifying Arctic Wolf customers with fully underwritten financial assistance of up to US$1 million in the event they experience a major cybersecurity incident.

Recent research published by Arctic Wolf revealed that 40% of organizations currently lack comprehensive cyber insurance, and that the majority of organizations that do have an active cyber policy believe it would not fully cover the costs associated with a major cyber incident. Arctic Wolf developed its Security Operations Warranty to help its customers address these cyber risk gaps by automatically providing an additional layer of financial resilience.

“No single cybersecurity tool is perfect at stopping attacks, and that’s why Arctic Wolf has always focused on delivering a combination of effective security operations solutions and unique customer benefits in order to help organizations build business resilience,” said Dan Schiappa, chief product officer, Arctic Wolf. “With the expansion of the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Warranty to Europe and ANZ, we continue to demonstrate our leadership in the security operations space and the confidence we have in the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, coupled with the third-party provider service benefits as part of the Security Operations Warranty, to detect and prevent successful cyber-attacks across all threat surfaces.”

Available at no cost to new and renewing Arctic Wolf customers who utilize Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response and additional Arctic Wolf solutions, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Warranty provides up to US$1 million in funds to support incident response activities, legal and regulatory expenses, and other associated business costs that may occur from a ransomware attack, business email compromise (BEC) incident, and other business disrupting cyber events.

The global expansion of the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Warranty was revealed as part of Partner Jam, Arctic Wolf’s weeklong celebration of its channel, alliance, and insurance partner community. Arctic Wolf’s global partners benefit from robust incentives, exceptional enablement tools and advanced technical support that allow them to offer valuable security operations expertise and solutions to their end customers. Arctic Wolf’s commitment to its partner community has seen the award-winning Arctic Wolf Partner Program grow to over 1,300 total members worldwide, with almost 200 in EMEA and ANZ, including medocino Hamburg GmbH, Arctic Wolf’s European Alpha Partner of the Year.

“Many cybersecurity vendors claim to be able to be able to stop cyber attacks, but few are willing to stand behind their claims, which is what makes Arctic Wolf and their Security Operations Warranty such a disruptor for our industry,” said Stephan Beckmann, chief executive officer, medocino Hamburg GmbH. “With their Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf is addressing a real market need by making world-class security operations achievable for any business with the push of a button. We are proud to have been awarded EMEA Alpha Partner of the Year and look forward to working with Arctic Wolf to end cyber risk for our joint customers.“

Arctic Wolf works to empower organizations to end cyber risk by identifying, detecting, responding to, and recovering from cyber threats. The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud spans the complete security operations framework, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Managed Risk, Managed Security Awareness, and Incident Response — all delivered by the industry’s original Concierge Delivery Model.

To learn more about Arctic Wolf Security Operations Warranty, visit arcticwolf.com.

Additional Resources:

About Arctic Wolf:

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, enabling customers to manage their cyber risk in the face of modern cyber attacks via a premier cloud-native security operations platform. The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than three trillion security events a week to help enable cyber defense at an unprecedented capacity and scale, empowering customers of virtually any size across a wide range of industries to feel confident in their security posture, readiness, and long-term resilience. By delivering automated threat protection, response, and remediation capabilities, Arctic Wolf delivers world-class security operations with the push of a button so customers can defend their greatest assets at the speed of data.

Press Contact:

Reagan McAfee

[email protected]

916-996-4969

© 2023 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Arctic Wolf Platform, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Cloud Monitoring, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc. or Arctic Wolf Networks Canada, Inc. and any subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.