Baudax Bio Announces Date of Reconvened Annual Meeting

Annual Meeting to be reconvened on June 23, 2023

MALVERN, Pa., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) (the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on innovative products for acute care and related settings, recently announced that it has adjourned its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) without any business being conducted, due to lack of shareholder participation resulting in a failure to reach required quorum. The Annual Meeting will reconvene at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on June 23, 2023 and will continue to be held virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BXRX2023.

The record date for determining shareholders eligible to vote at the Special Meeting will remain the close of business on April 21, 2023. Shareholders who have already submitted a proxy do not need to vote again for the reconvened Annual Meeting, as the proxies submitted will remain valid. Shareholders who have already submitted proxies and want to change their vote can update their vote in the manner set forth in the Proxy Statement. Your vote will be recorded at the Annual Meeting in accordance with your most recently submitted proxy.

Shareholders as of close of business on the April 21, 2023 record date who have not voted are encouraged to vote online at www.proxyvote.com or by telephone at 1-800-690-6903. Shareholders needing assistance voting or who have questions may contact the Company’s proxy solicitation firm, Kingsdale Advisors, at 1-855-476-6002 or [email protected].

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on innovative products for acute care and related settings. The Company has a pipeline of innovative pharmaceutical assets including two clinical-stage, novel neuromuscular blocking (NMBs) agents, one that recently completed a Phase II clinical trial and an additional unique NMB undergoing a dose escalation Phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBs, which is currently undergoing nonclinical and manufacturing studies to prepare for an expected IND filing in late summer of 2023. For more information, please visit www.baudaxbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

